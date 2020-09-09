Boston Lyric Opera Announces Mobile Opera Truck, BLO STREET STAGE, as Part of 2020-21 Season

This initiative is part of operALIVE, which aims to bring outdoor performances safely to audiences around the Greater Boston area.

Boston Lyric Opera has announced a mobile opera truck has part of its 2020-21 season.

Don't miss the BLO Street Stage as it brings beautiful music across Greater Boston. The brand-new rolling stage boasts state-of-the-art sound with a custom exterior design by Artists for Humanity. Enjoy stunning performances from favorite BLO artists in a fresh-air setting designed to meet exacting health protocols for artists and audiences alike.

These in-person performances will be guided by recommendations from BLO's Health Task Force for Opera Artists. Led by MGH-affiliated BLO physician Dr. Susan Bennett, the Task Force includes high-profile medical experts in epidemiology, pulmonology, biology, sports medicine and infectious disease control, as well as BLO singers and musicians.

Learn more at https://blo.org/season/

