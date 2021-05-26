Boston Gay Men's Chorus Marches Into Your Living Room with Pride Concert on WCVB

Today, the Boston Gay Men's Chorus (BGMC) announces that "PRIDE," a 30-minute showcase of inspiring and joyful songs that celebrate LGBTQ dignity and diversity will air on WCVB Channel 5 on Saturday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m. and again on Sunday, June 13 at 12:30 p.m. The concert, a celebration of LGBTQ Pride Month, will feature the premiere of BGMC's latest virtual video, "This Is Me," along with appearances by Gov. Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Kim Janey.

"PRIDE" is BGMC's second collaboration with WCVB Channel 5. The first was "Home for the Holidays" last December, which earned rave audience reviews. WCVB Channel 5, Boston's Hearst-owned ABC affiliate station, is the market's longtime news and community leader.

"Even though we can't perform live due to the pandemic, we're bursting with Pride because we still get to share our music with the masses during this special month," said BGMC Music Director Reuben M. Reynolds III. "We're thrilled to be partnering once again with WCVB Channel 5 for this unique celebration of the LGBTQ community."

Hosted by Reynolds, this special production features performances of beloved LGBTQ anthems like "I Am What I Am" from "La Cage aux Folles" and Janet Jackson's chart topper "Together Again;" the club classic "Relax," and the quietly defiant "Rise Up" by Andra Day. The special will close with the premiere of BGMC's new virtual performance of the stirring "This Is Me" from "The Greatest Showman" created especially for the television show. In between performances, viewers will meet BGMC members, be entertained by stories about BGMC's international tours, and hear special messages from Gov. Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Kim Janey.

Due to COVID-19, BGMC has been on hiatus from performing live since March 2020. The chorus has since launched BGMC Online, a curated collection of new and archival digital performances that includes "Up on the Housetop," "From Our Home to Yours: Everything Possible," "Black Lives Matter," "Born This Way: Virtual Boston Gay Men's Chorus, and the web series "Celebrity Spotlight."

BGMC Online also features highlights from BGMC's archive of 450 video performances that are viewed more than 1.5 million times annually. Playlists include BGMC's most popular videos from YouTube, its most recent live Pride concert, 2019's "God Save the Queens" its most recent live spring concert, 2019's "Raise You Up," and playlists from BGMC's tours of the Middle East in 2015 and South Africa in 2018.

"BGMC is still here, still queer, and we can't wait to celebrate Pride the way we always do-with music that showcases LGBTQ life in all of its diversity, fabulousness, and connection," said BGMC Executive Director Craig Coogan. "Especially in a pandemic, Pride marches on."

"PRIDE" will also be available to watch Saturday, June 12, on MeTV Boston at 6:30 p.m. It will premiere on YouTube Sunday, June 13, at 2:00 p.m. as well as on demand at WCVB.COM and BGMC Online. (Dates and times subject to change, check local listings.)