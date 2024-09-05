Boston Bhangra Competition Celebrates Cultural Dance at Strand Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



North America's largest independent Indian dance competition returns for the 21st year when Boston Bhangra takes over the Strand Theatre in Dorchester November 23, 2024. Drawing teams from all over the world, the competition brings Northern Indian culture to the stage with vibrant dance performances that will have the audience on their feet and moving. Tickets are on sale September 6th at BostonBhangra.com.

Bhangra is a beautiful, upbeat folk dance style from the state of Punjab in northern India. Dancers wear colorful outfits and move to heavily percussive Punjabi music. The performances are all highly choreographed, highly athletic, and highly fun to experience.

Originally founded as a dance team in 2000, Boston Bhangra has evolved into a non-profit dedicated to promoting cultural awareness through dance and music. The organization offers Bhangra classes, team performances, and promotes events that draw talent from all over the world all while enriching Boston's culture. Now in its 21st year, the competition serves as the cornerstone of Boston Bhangra's mission to celebrate the rich Punjabi culture.

“We want to share our heritage with all of Boston and beyond. The competition itself is a celebration of our people and where we have come from,” said Rohit Bhambi, founder of Boston Bhangra. “Everyone is welcome at Boston Bhangra and we hope to see plenty of people who are experiencing our culture for the first time.”

The Boston Bhangra Competition is made possible thanks in part to the support of the Barr Foundation, Chardikla TV and Ameriprise Financial.

The Boston Bhangra Competition will take place November 23, 2024 at the Strand Theatre (543 Columbia Rd, Boston, MA). Tickets will be available September 6th at BostonBhangra.com.

Comments