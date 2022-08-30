Boston Ballet Presents MY OBSESSION in October

Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen and Boston Ballet present My Obsession, a program that explores our obsessions, devotions, and idols, featuring George Balanchine's Apollo and Allegro Brillante, Helen Pickett's æœˆå¤œTsukiyo, and the return of crowd-favorite Stephen Galloway's DEVIL'S/eye. My Obsession runs October 6-16 at the Citizens Bank Opera House.

"Boston Ballet returns to the stage with a program that will excite your passions and desires. From the masterful dancing of Balanchine's Allegro Brillante and Apollo to Pickett's sensually stunning æœˆå¤œTsukiyo, and finally to the highly anticipated return of Stephen Galloway's DEVIL's/eye choreographed to the iconic music of The Rolling Stones, this season opener will stimulate the senses at every turn. I hope the enrapturing visuals and irresistible music has audiences dancing along in their seats," said Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen.

George Balanchine's Allegro Brillante is a 16-minute work of pure dance. Featuring the vigorous tempo of Tchaikovsky's Third Piano Concerto, the work showcases the dancers' athletic ability to execute rapid-fire choreography with precision timing.

Balanchine's legendary Apollo brings humanity to Greek mythology, demonstrating an artistic coming of age for the title character, as well as Balanchine himself. Apollo was Balanchine's first international success and effectively launched his career, as well as his lifelong partnership with composer Igor Stravinsky. It's cited as the first neoclassical ballet. The ballet depicts Apollo, a young Greek god of music who is ushered into adulthood by the muses of poetry, mime, and dance. The title role is widely considered a dream for dancers to perform.

George Balanchine (1904-1983) was one of the 20th century's most prolific choreographers. He created more than 400 works throughout his career and is celebrated widely for his signature "neoclassical style" that transformed the ballet world. Born in St. Petersburg, Russia, Balanchine came to the United States in 1933, established the School of American Ballet and ultimately New York City Ballet, where he was Ballet Master and Principal Choreographer. Balanchine also played a vital role in establishing Boston Ballet, serving as artistic advisor to the Company in the early 1960s.

Helen Pickett's æœˆå¤œTsukiyo returns to the stage where it first premiered in 2009. Tsukiyo, meaning "moonlit night," is an intimate duet that explores the complexities of human interaction and desire. Set to music by Arvo PÃ¤rt, the intense yet fluid movements depict a mystical love story based on the Japanese fable of "The Woodcutter's Daughter." Tsukiyo was commissioned by Boston Ballet and was last performed live by the company in 2012.

Prior to her choreographic career, Pickett performed with William Forsythe's Ballett Frankfurt for over a decade. Nissinen offered Pickett her first choreographic commission in 2005, and since then, she has created over 40 ballets in the U.S. and Europe, including five new works for Boston Ballet. From 2012 to 2017, she was Resident Choreographer for Atlanta Ballet. She also choreographed new works for companies including Ballet West, Pennsylvania Ballet, Charlotte Ballet, and Dance Theatre of Harlem.

Returning by popular demand is Stephen Galloway's DEVIL'S/eye. Set to music by The Rolling Stones, this electrifying ballet made its world premiere with Boston Ballet in March 2022. Creative powerhouse Stephen Galloway's choreography fuses his experience in both the dance and fashion industries. In addition to dance, Galloway has enjoyed a successful career in fashion and costume design, consulting for fashion powerhouses like Gucci and Calvin Klein, and designing award-winning costumes for ballet companies worldwide, including Kirov Ballet and American Ballet Theatre. He worked with Boston Ballet's Costume Shop to create fashion-forward costumes and Lighting Designer Brandon Stirling Baker to create a concert arena-inspired set for DEVIL'S/eye. The ballet features The Rolling Stones' "Midnight Rambler," "Jumpin' Jack Flash," "Paint It Black," "Wild Horses," and "Can't You Hear Me Knocking."

Pennsylvania-born Stephen Galloway is the go-to creative movement director and creative consultant for the world's most progressive image-makers and brands. First known for his stellar 25-year career in ballet and dance, he has worked across many creative fields including costume design, musical performance, fashion photography, magazine publishing, and brand consultancy. He began his dance career in 1985 at Ballet Frankfurt under the direction of William Forsythe. While Galloway remained at the company until 2004 as principal dancer, he also collaborated as a choreographer and performed with many of the other leading companies and esteemed directors at the time.

