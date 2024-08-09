Boston Arts Fest to Bring Local Artists & Live Music To Christopher Columbus Park

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Boston Arts Festival is back with more than 50 artists taking over Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park September 7 + 8, 2024. First hosted in 2003, the festival gives a platform to local artists and musicians at one of the biggest events of the summer. The family-friendly event runs from 11 - 6:00 PM and is free. The fun will go on rain or shine. Blankets, chairs, and picnics are encouraged, and dogs are enthusiastically welcomed.

Artists from across greater Boston will be well represented with an eclectic mix of painters, illustrators, photographers, glassblowers, potters, printmakers and jewelry makers. There is still time for artists to sign up. Applications are available at TheBostonArtsFestival.com

This year's festival will feature two full-days of music from some of the best bands and solo artists Boston has to offer. The 2024 music lineup includes blindspot, James McCarthy, The 94s, Fly By Brass Band, Jeannette, Katie Dobbins, Nick Zaino and Samposium.

“We want families to come to the festival and check out the incredible work our artists have been creating all summer long and then stick around to dance the day away,” said Jen Matson, Boston Arts Festival Organizer.

The 2024 Boston Arts Festival is sponsored in part by Driscoll's Fresh Berries. To set the summer time mood, Driscolls will be handing out free samples of the finest berries.

Christopher Columbus Park is conveniently located on Boston's waterfront between Faneuil Hall Marketplace and Boston's historic North End. Organizers encourage festival attendees to take public transportation to the event. The Park is accessed via the MBTA Blue Line to Aquarium stop, the Green Line to the Government Center and Haymarket stops, or the Orange Line also to Haymarket stop.

The Boston Arts Festival will take place from 11 AM-6 PM, September 7 and 8 at Christopher Columbus Park. The event is free. More information can be found at TheBostonArtsFestival.com.



