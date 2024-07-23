Boch Center Names Casey Soward President & CEO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A seasoned arts leader widely recognized for innovation in the performing arts sector has been named President and CEO of the Boch Center, home to the iconic Wang and Shubert Theatres.

Casey Soward, currently Executive Director of the Cabot Performing Arts Center in Beverly, Massachusetts, will assume his new position as head of one of the nation’s premier performing arts centers in the United States early this fall. Soward was chosen following a comprehensive international search process that produced a robust and diverse field of candidates from across the country and around the globe. He follows the legendary Josiah Spaulding, Jr. who retired in May after 38 years. Spaulding is credited with transforming a once failing nonprofit into one of the most successful performing arts centers in the nation.

“Throughout his career, Casey has demonstrated a commitment to excellence and innovation. He is a skilled fundraiser, a dynamic leader who actively engages with his staff and the communities he serves, and a creative programmer dedicated to reaching new audiences,” said Board Chair Mark Weld. “I welcome the chance to work with Casey as we refine and implement the Boch Center’s Strategic Vision Plan that will guide us well into the future.”

During his almost 10 years at the helm, Soward, 44, grew the Cabot from a start-up phase to a highly successful performing arts center, while leading major expansions in programming and education initiatives. He also oversaw capital investments that renovated the landmark building which first opened in 1920 as a showcase for vaudeville performers and silent movies but had fallen into a state of disrepair. Improvements ran the gamut from the installation of all new theater seating to the complete restoration of the lobby area and upgrades to the Cabot’s lighting and sound systems that significantly improved production quality.

"Transforming lives and communities through the arts has been my life's work," said Soward. "From presenting world-class performances to preserving and restoring historic venues, I believe in the profound impact that arts and cultural programs can have on society. Every step along my career path has prepared me to lead one of the most innovative and admired performing arts centers. It is an honor to be selected as the new President and CEO of the Boch Center and a privilege to build on Joe Spaulding’s many successes at this proud institution."

Prior to joining the Cabot, Soward was Director of Production and Performance at the Boston University School of Music where he oversaw programming as well as marketing and public relations for more than 300 concerts, recitals, and special events staged each year at high-profile venues including Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, Boston Symphony Hall, and the Boston University Theatre. While at BU, Soward also designed and launched the School of Music’s Virtual Concert Hall which featured hi-definition video webcasts live from Boston Symphony Hall.

“Casey’s experience in nonprofit performing arts management, his commitment to collaboration, and his belief in the power of the arts to heal and inspire made him a standout in a very crowded field of high-achieving candidates,” said Boch Center Director and Search Committee Chair Brian Awe. “The Board and the Boch Center staff look forward to welcoming Casey as our new President and CEO.”

Earlier in his career, Soward served as Executive Director of the New England Philharmonic and as the Technical Director of the Center for the Arts at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell. The Massachusetts native received his master’s degree in arts administration from Boston University and his bachelor’s degree in music production and engineering from Berklee College of Music.

“The Boch Center is one of the finest cultural institutions in the world. I am confident that Casey Soward will bring his expertise and leadership to the helm of the Boch Center,” stated Ernie Boch Jr., President of the Boch Family Foundation and a member of the Boch Center Board of Directors. “I look forward to working with Casey on continuing the legacy of the landmark Wang and Shubert Theaters.”

