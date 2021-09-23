Berkshire Theatre Group to Present SHIRLEY VALENTINE

Brilliantly told with warmth and humor by the author of Educating Rita, Shirley Valentine follows a bored, middle-aged Liverpool housewife trapped in a stale, loveless marriage, who finds herself talking to the wall while she prepares her husband's chips 'n' egg, wondering what happened to her life. Feeling like she's stagnated and in a rut and finding solace in her daily glass of wine, she muses over the lack of excitement in her life. When a friend invites her on holiday to Greece, she leaves the drudgery of cooking dinner for her husband, packs her bags and heads for the sun. While relaxing on holiday, she rediscovers the woman she used to be and the happiness she has been missing; Shirley begins to see the world, and herself, in a different light.

This production is directed by BTG Artistic Associate Eric Hill (BTG: Holiday Memories; The Goat or, Who is Sylvia?; Naked; At Home at the Zoo; The Homecoming; Thoreau or, Return to Walden; Poe; Benefactors; A Christmas Carol) and features one of the Berkshires' best loved actors Corinna May as Shirley Valentine (BTG: The Importance of Being Earnest, Holiday Memories, Benefactors, Same Time Next Year, Homestead Crossing, Two-headed. WAM/BTG: The Bakelite Masterpiece).



Tickets are on sale now. BTG is offering a 10% discount on tickets for all front line workers. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change. Tickets may be purchased online at www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or by calling (413) 997-4444. Ticket office hours are every day from 12pm-5pm, or on any performance day from 12pm until curtain.

Shirley Valentine

by Willy Russell

directed by Eric Hill

featuring Corinna May as Shirley Valentine



at The Unicorn Theatre, The Larry Vaber Stage

BTG's Stockbridge Campus, 6 East Street



Preview: Friday, October 1 at 7:30pm

Opening: Saturday, October 2 at 7:30pm

Closing: Sunday, October 24 at 2pm

Tickets: Preview: $40

Tickets: $50

Safety Protocols

At this time, proof of vaccination is required for all indoor events. Patrons must present a photograph or physical vaccination card upon arrival to their performances. This policy will be evaluated as recommendations are made by the CDC. If this policy changes patrons will be notified. Masks are mandatory for all indoor events for all patrons regardless of age (unless eating or drinking in specified areas). Patrons are strongly encouraged to wear masks for all outdoor events. No-contact scanning stations for tickets will be at the point of entry. Free-standing hand sanitizer stations will be placed at various locations throughout the spaces. Seating and surface areas are sanitized frequently using an electrostatic sprayer. Theatres have upgraded HVAC filters, added ozone-free NPB ionization and otherwise comply with all local and state safety requirements. A doctor/nurse will be on duty for all performances. Patrons who are not feeling well should contact BTG's box office to discuss rescheduling options.