Berkshire Theatre Group Reveals 2025 Holiday Lineup Featuring A CHRISTMAS CAROL and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Berkshire Theatre Group has announced its full Holiday 2025 season, with festive programming set to light up the Berkshires this December. Anchored by a new production of A Christmas Carol at the Unicorn Theatre, this year’s schedule also includes a joyful lineup of holiday concerts, family-friendly events, and a New Year’s Eve celebration with fan-favorite band Max Creek.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

By Charles Dickens, adapted by Eric Hill

December 4–21 at the Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge

Tickets: Adults $56 | Children (16 and under) $30 | Sensory Friendly $15

A Berkshire tradition returns as A Christmas Carol takes the stage at the Unicorn Theatre. Featuring live music, theatrical magic, and an inspiring story of redemption, this timeless holiday classic follows Ebenezer Scrooge as he journeys through past, present, and future to rediscover joy and compassion. A sensory-friendly performance will be held on December 10 at 6:00 p.m.

HOLIDAY EVENTS AT THE COLONIAL THEATRE (PITTSFIELD)

An Evening of Holiday Jazz with Tim Jones

Saturday, December 13 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets: $20

Enjoy an intimate concert in The Garage with BTG alum Tim Jones and top regional jazz artists. Proceeds benefit BTG PLAYS!, and guests are invited to bring toys for a Toys for Tots drive.

Mutts Gone Nuts: Santa Paws

Sunday, December 14 at 2:00 p.m. | Tickets: Adults $30, Children $15

A laugh-out-loud canine spectacular featuring an all-rescue cast of high-flying, trick-performing pups—back for another holiday romp the whole family will love.

The Wizards of Winter

Saturday, December 20 at 7:30 p.m. | Tickets: $59

The holiday rock opera returns for its third year with members of Trans-Siberian Orchestra and more, performing symphonic rock originals and festive favorites.

New Year’s Eve with Max Creek

Wednesday, December 31 from 8:30 p.m.–12:30 a.m. | Tickets: $35 advance / $39 day of

Celebrate the arrival of 2026 with legendary jam band Max Creek. With over 50 years of joyful music-making, their high-energy live show promises a night of dancing and connection.

TICKET INFO & DISCOUNTS

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 11 at www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or by calling the box office at 413-997-4444 (open Tues–Sat 12–5 p.m. or from noon until curtain on performance days).

Special Programs Include:

BTGY (Young Adults 18–30): $30 tickets to BTG-produced shows; 10% off presented events

EBT Card to Culture: $5 tickets for EBT, WIC, and ConnectorCare cardholders

MTA Members: 20% discount on all BTG shows

AAA Members: 10% discount on all BTG shows

Venues:

The Colonial Theatre, 111 South Street, Pittsfield, MA

The Unicorn Theatre, 6 East Street, Stockbridge, MA

For more information or group sales, visit BerkshireTheatreGroup.org.