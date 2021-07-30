Berkshire Theatre Group Announces 2021/22 Fall and Winter Season

Berkshire Theatre Group has announced the 2021/22 fall and winter season at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield and The Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge. Berkshire Theatre Group carefully monitors CDC guidelines for COVID-19 on a regular basis. They will continue to update procedures as needed.



Maguire says, "After successfully staging two productions inside The Unicorn Theatre this summer we are delighted to not only return to The Unicorn this fall with Shirley Valentine, but also to welcome audiences back into the historic Colonial Theatre. In the fall, we will present a diverse line up of local and regional talent at The Colonial and then this holiday season we will transform The Colonial into a snow globe come to life as we celebrate the season with the must see spectacular, White Christmas."

J.P. Prescott's Traveling Medicine Show reimagines the old-time traveling tent shows of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. A wide array of performers will take the stage under the Big Tent outside The Colonial Theatre backed by the house band for the evening, the Rev Tor Band.

Brilliantly told with warmth and humor by the author of Educating Rita, Shirley Valentine follows a middle-aged Liverpool housewife who finds herself in an unsatisfying rut and goes on an unexpected journey of self-discovery when she joins her best friend on a vacation to Greece.

Irving Berlin's White Christmas is a spectacular festive feel-good musical full of dancing, laughter and some of the greatest songs ever written. Make it a holiday you will never forget with this merry and bright holiday classic!

Concerts at The Colonial Theatre include Berkshire Blues & Brews Fest Featuring Roomful of Blues with Misty Blues, Waterloo Clyde and Robin O'Herin (10/2), Lez Zeppelin (10/8), Pittsfield CityJazz Festival Featuring DIVA Jazz Orchestra (10/16), Reelin' in the Years: Celebrating the Music of Steely Dan (10/22), BonJourneyNY: A Tribute to Bon Jovi and Journey (10/23), The Linda Ronstadt Experience with American Idol Star Tristan McIntosh (11/6) and Rev Tor 25th Anniversary Jam (11/20).

In addition to these productions, Bobbie's Fall Series returns to the Great Lawn outside The Unicorn Theatre with afternoon performances by Harlow Chamber Players (9/12), Krishna Guthrie (9/18) and Dancers of The Berkshires - Duos & Duets (9/19).



Tickets for all of BTG's exciting fall and winter season productions will be on sale Friday, July 30 at 12pm. BTG is offering a 10% discount on tickets for all front line workers. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or by calling (413) 997-4444. Ticket office hours are every day from 12pm-5pm, or on any performance day from 12pm until curtain.

BTG's Pittsfield Campus is located at 111 South Street, (Colonial Theatre/Colonial Big Tent) Pittsfield, MA. BTG's Berkshire Theatre Festival/Stockbridge Campus is located at 6 East Street, (Unicorn Theatre/Outside on the Great Lawn) Stockbridge, MA.

At The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield

Outside Under the Big Tent

J.P. Prescott's Traveling Medicine Show

by Tor Krautter

directed by Mike Wartella

original music by Tor Krautter

at The Colonial Theatre

Outside Under the Big Tent

at The Colonial Theatre Parking Lot

Friday, September 10 at 7pm

Tickets: $35

Welcome to J.P. Prescott's Traveling Medicine Show-a modern take on the old-time traveling tent shows of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Your Master of Ceremonies, Professor J.P. Prescott III, has traveled the globe in search of just the right ingredients to fuse with his patented, pure graded, 100% American rattlesnake oil. Along the way, he has encountered some of the most amazing performers the world has ever known and has assembled them all in one show, for just one night, under one big tent. So find yourself a seat, you are in for a treat. You have made it to the Medicine Show.

J.P. Prescott's Traveling Medicine Show stars Mike Wartella as J.P. Prescott with performances by: Gina Coleman, The Picky Bastards, Rosebud Red and Opal Raven Cirque of Gypsy Layne, Comedian Juggler Dan Foley, The Magical Comedy of Peter Gross and Sara-tonin Flow Performance Art. All with the backing of our house band for the evening, the Rev Tor Band.

At Berkshire Theatre Festival in Stockbridge

At The Unicorn Theatre

Shirley Valentine

by Willy Russell

directed by Eric Hill

featuring Corinna May as Shirley Valentine

at The Unicorn Theatre, The Larry Vaber StageBTG's Stockbridge Campus, 6 East Street



Preview: Friday, October 1 at 7:30pm

Opening: Saturday, October 2 at 7:30pm

Press Night: Sunday, October 3 at 2pm

Closing: Sunday, October 24 at 2pm

Tickets: Preview: $40

Tickets: $50

About:

Shirley Valentine is a middle-aged Liverpool housewife, who finds herself talking to the wall while she prepares her husband's chips 'n' egg, wondering what happened to her life. She compares scenes in her current life with what she used to be like and feels she's stagnated and in a rut. But when her best friend wins an all-expenses-paid vacation to Greece for two, she leaves the drudgery of cooking dinner for her husband, packs her bags and heads for the sun. The note on the kitchen table reads "Gone to Greece back in two weeks." Shirley begins to see the world, and herself, in a different light. Brilliantly told with humor, warm sympathy and human insight by the author of Educating Rita.



At The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield

Irving Berlin's White Christmas The Musical

Based Upon the Paramount Pictures Film Written For the Screen by Norman Krasna, Norman Panama and Melvin Frank

Music and Lyrics by Irving Berlin

Book by David Ives and Paul Blake

Directed by Gregg Edelman

Music Direction by Ross Patterson

Choreography by Gerry McIntyre

at The Colonial Theatre

Preview: Friday, December 3 at 7pm

Opening: Saturday, December 4 at 7pm

Press Nights: Wednesday, December 8 at 7pm and Thursday, December 9 at 7pm

Closing: Sunday, January 2 at 2pm

Tickets: Preview: Adult: $50, Child (16 and Under): $25

Tickets: Adult: $59, Child (16 and Under): $29

About:

Irving Berlin's White Christmas is a timeless tale of joy and goodwill about a song-and-dance team putting on a show in a magical Vermont inn and falling for a stunning sister act in the process. Full of dancing, laughter and some of the greatest songs ever written, the dazzling score features, "Blue Skies," "I Love a Piano," "How Deep is the Ocean?," ''Count Your Blessings" and of course the unforgettable title song, "White Christmas." Give everyone the gift they're dreaming of with this merry and bright holiday musical.

Concerts at The Colonial

At The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield

Berkshire Blues & Brews Fest Featuring Roomful of Blues

With Misty Blues, Waterloo Clyde and Robin O'Herin

at The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, October 2 at 4pm-9pm

Tickets: $35 • Ages 21 and older only

BTG presents a special evening of local and regional blues and brews at The Colonial Theatre. What could be more satisfying than listening to the sweet sounds of some of the area's premier blues artists while sampling your favorite craft microbrews! There will be performances on both The Outdoor Stage and The Colonial Stage throughout the evening. Come early and sample the amazing craft beer that the area has to offer.

Headlining the night is the legendary Roomful of Blues. Also appearing are Misty Blues, Waterloo Clyde and Robin O'Herin.

Festival Schedule*

4pm-6pm - Craft Brew Tasting (Outdoors)

4pm-5pm - Robin O'Herin Solo (Outdoor Stage)

5pm-6pm - Waterloo Clyde (Outdoor Stage)

6pm-7pm - Misty Blues (Colonial Stage)

7pm-7:30pm - Robin O'Herin Solo (Garage)

7:30pm-9pm - Roomful of Blues (Colonial Stage)

*In the event of rain, outdoor events will be held in The Garage

Roomful Of Blues

Over the course of their decades-long existence, Roomful of Blues effectively became a franchise unto themselves, establishing a sound that has endured despite nearly constant changes in their lineup. More than 45 musicians have been part of Roomful of Blues since their formation in the late '60s, and a number went on to notable careers of their own, including guitarists Duke Robillard and Ronnie Earl and drummer Fran Christina (later of the Fabulous Thunderbirds). While Roomful of Blues started out playing blues with a strong rock influence, they evolved into modern purveyors of jump blues, featuring a mighty horn section along with guitars, bass, keys, drums and powerful vocals. Nearly a half-century later, they still have their ability to work a crowd, always providing their audience with an amazing performance.

Misty Blues

Misty Blues pays homage to the older blues made popular by the bold and brassy women of its time, while still paying respect to classic male artists of the '20s, '30s and '40s. Even after producing ten albums, the band hasn't completely abandoned their musical roots; they have been known to perform classic rock and folk tunes infused with a healthy dose of the blues.

Waterloo Clyde

Waterloo Clyde is a dynamic, jammy, bluesy power trio featuring the guitar-driven jams of Capital District virtuoso Jeremy Walz with a rhythm section that will move your body and soul.

Robin O'Herin

Robin O'Herin is a touring blues and gospel musician, specializing in historically rich, often interactive, concerts that include original and traditional American music.

Lez Zeppelin

at The Colonial Theatre

Friday, October 8 at 8pm

Tickets: $25

Founded in 2004, the all-girl quartet, Lez Zeppelin, has gained critical acclaim as one of the most exciting live acts around, becoming the first female rock act to pay homage to Led Zeppelin. Lez Zeppelin stays true to the musically audacious spirit of the original, delivering the legendary rock band's blistering arrangements and monstrous sound note-for-note at sold-out frenzied shows around the world. Legendary guitarist and Led Zeppelin founder, Jimmy Page said, "They played the Led Zeppelin music with an extraordinary sensuality and an energy and passion that highlighted their superb musicianship."



What sets Lez Zeppelin apart is the seamless and unique way they infuse their gender-bending performance into the original material. They have been featured on the BBC, CNN, ABC, CBS, MTV, VH1, FOX and radio shows worldwide, such as Sirius XM and NPR. The group's first studio album, Lez Zeppelin, was produced by multi-Grammy Award-winner and producer/engineer, Eddie Kramer, whose long-term associations include: Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix and Kiss. The group's second LP, Lez Zeppelin I, is an authentic re-make of Led Zeppelin's first album, using the same vintage equipment employed by Led in 1968.



Since Lez Zeppelin's formation, the group has broken glass ceilings, whether it's playing on a catwalk above Times Square for 40,000, playing the main stage at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival or taking the stage at Madison Square Garden. Spin called them, "The most powerful all-female band in rock history."

Pittsfield CityJazz Festival

Featuring: DIVA Jazz Orchestra

at The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, October 16 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $34/$39

One of the most exciting big bands in jazz, The DIVA Jazz Orchestra ("No Man's Band"), has been headlining major festivals globally for nearly 30 years. Under the direction of music director and drummer Sherri Maricle, the all-female ensemble exudes the excitement and force found in the historic big bands, but with an eye towards today's progressive sound and originality. DIVA's repertoire for this keystone event of the Pittsfield CityJazz Festival includes highlights from their new album of hard-driving, swinging interpretations of Broadway tunes.

Reelin' In the Years

Celebrating the Music of Steely Dan

at The Colonial Theatre

Friday, October 22 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $25

Comprised of world class touring and recording session musicians that reads like a who's who in the music industry, including bandleader and drummer Jerry Marotta, Reelin' in the Years celebrates the timeless music of Steely Dan. Based in Woodstock, NY, Reelin' has sold out all of the major venues they have performed in for the last few years. Don't miss your chance to see this legendary group of musicians live in concert!

BonJourneyNY

A Tribute to Bon Jovi and Journey

at The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, October 23 at 8pm

Tickets: $25

Back by popular demand, don't miss the band that sold out the Colonial the last two times they were in town! BonJourneyNY is a unique tribute band that blends the music of Bon Jovi and Journey. Capturing the sound of each group, as well as their energy and spirit, BonJourneyNY's set includes all the classic hits, including: "Living on a Prayer," "Don't Stop Believing" as well as their tender ballads, "Faithfully" and "I'll Be There for You" and all the hits audiences have grown to love throughout the years.

BonJourneyNY's high-energy show has been exciting and entertaining fans throughout the Northeast since 2010. So, come and find out for yourself what other fans have been discovering for some time now.

The Linda Ronstadt Experience

With American Idol Star Tristan McIntosh

at The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, November 6 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $25

The Linda Ronstadt Experience is the premier touring tribute band showcasing chart-topping smash hits such as, "You're No Good," "When Will I Be Loved," "That'll Be The Day," "Blue Bayou" and many more classic hits by Jackson Brown, Elvis Costello, Tom Petty, Neil Young, Warren Zevon and Little Feat to name a few! Come out and revel in the songs Linda Ronstadt brought to life so beautifully. Featuring American Idol finalist Tristan McIntosh, this show will take you on an emotional ride of purity, power and heartbreak.

Rev Tor 25th Anniversary Jam

at The Colonial Theatre

Saturday, November 20 at 8pm

Tickets: $25

Rev Tor returns to The Colonial stage to celebrate The 25th Anniversary of The Rev Tor Band. Since 1996, Rev Tor has been a powerful presence on the East Coast club and festival circuit, performing in venues from Maine to Key West, Florida. Tor and his band have shared the stage with members of The Grateful Dead, Dead and Co., Phish, The Allman Brothers, and NRPS. Over a 25+ year career, he has performed at festivals and concerts with the likes of Leon Russel, Los Lobos, String Cheese Incident and many others. 2021 brings the release of Rev Tor's 8th album of original music Snake Oil on Smellydog Records.

Rev Tor 25th Anniversary Jam will feature guest appearances by: Jen Durkin, Wanda Houston, Gina Coleman, Jason Webster, Brett Connors and many other friends and surprises still to be announced.

Bobbie's Fall Series

Outside on the Great Lawn

At The Unicorn Theatre

Harlow Chamber Players

Bobbie's Fall Series

Outside on the Great Lawn

at The Unicorn Theatre

Sunday, September 12 at 2pm

Tickets: $25

Thirteen years ago, violinist Hannah Lynn Cohen experienced the magic of chamber music at Greenwood Music Camp for the first time. There, Cohen developed intense musical connections and lasting friendships with countless young musicians. As the years passed, they all attended different colleges and lived in different cities, but their love of chamber music and the special bond they developed at Greenwood Music Camp on Harlow Road in Cummington, MA during the summer of 2008 has kept them playing chamber music together whenever they can. In the summer of 2019, an idea was born: a network of chamber musicians who all share the love and passion for the collaboration and performance of chamber music. This collective strives to make classical chamber music exciting, accessible and inspiring to all ages.

The musicians of Harlow Chamber Players have attended top conservatories and colleges such as Juilliard, Harvard and the Boston University School of Music. They have traveled the world collaborating with and studying under master teachers including Itzhak Perlman, Timothy Eddy and the late Joseph Silverstein.

Krishna Guthrie

Bobbie's Fall Series

Outside on the Great Lawn

at The Unicorn Theatre

Saturday, September 18 at 2pm

Tickets: $25

The Guthrie family story is interwoven into the fabric of American music. While Krishna Guthrie incorporates elements of his lineage, from the folk roots of his great-grandfather Woody to the masterful storytelling of his grandfather Arlo, he's not afraid of adding influences from his own generation as he carves his own initials in the family tree.

Dancers of The Berkshires - Duos & Duets

Bobbie's Fall Series

Outside on the Great Lawn

at The Unicorn Theatre

Sunday, September 19 at 2pm

Tickets: $25

An afternoon of duet performances encompassing a range of styles, relationships and moods across different disciplines including movement, live music and video. Choreography by Olivia Martin, Melissa Martinez and Fiona Scruggs, in collaboration with guest artists.

Dancers of The Berkshires is a local dance collective made up of emerging choreographers and dancers who strive to connect the community with dance through interactive and engaging work. The collective presents new dance pieces throughout the Berkshire region and produces its own concert annually.

Broadcast Online

Hershey Felder's Great American Songbook Singalong - Live!

Streaming Online with Audience Interaction

Sunday, August 22 at 8pm

Tickets: $55 (includes extended viewing access to the recording of the live performance through Sunday, August 29)

A live interactive event of music, storytelling and song. Based on the popular "Audience Singalongs" that took place on Sunday and Monday nights during runs in theatres throughout the country, Hershey Felder and his team have created an event where you can be directly involved and take part with a world-wide audience from your home. Hershey will be interacting with you live from Teatro Verdi in Florence, Italy. Not only will you be able to enjoy the show from the comfort of your home, but you will also have the chance to submit a request for a song and even audition to sing live (virtually) during the live performance. For the songs that are chosen, Hershey will, as usual, entertain with historical background on the song and its composer and lyricist.

Safety Protocols

At this time, Proof of Vaccination is required for indoor events. Patrons must present a photograph or physical vaccination card upon arrival to their performances. This policy will be evaluated as recommendations are made by the CDC. If this policy changes patrons will be notified. Patrons are strongly encouraged to wear masks. Masks are mandatory for children 12 and under. There is no distancing between parties. No-contact scanning stations for tickets will be at the point of entry. Free-standing hand sanitizer stations will be placed at various locations throughout the spaces. The Colonial Theatre and The Unicorn Theatre have upgraded HVAC filters, added ozone-free NPB ionization and otherwise comply with all local and state safety requirements. A doctor/nurse will be on duty for all performances. Patrons who are not feeling well should contact BTG's box office to discuss rescheduling options.