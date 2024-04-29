Spire Center For Performing Arts to Present Johnny & The Asbury Jukes & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, Massachusetts, announced four new shows. Jersey rocker Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes will perform on August 22 and critically acclaimed duo Barnaby Bright will play on September 5. Jazz group, The Greg Abate Quartet will perform on September 12 and Blues Music Awards winner Shemekia Copeland returns on September 28. Tickets go on sale Saturday, May 4, at 6:00 a.m at spirecenter.org.

For Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, 'comfortable' – has never been a word associated with their brand of raucous, roots-tinged rock and bluesy reverie. Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes emerged from the New Jersey shore scene in 1974 and evolved as more of a white R&B horn band in the Memphis Stax Records tradition. Organized by singer John Lyon, guitarist and songwriter Steve Van Zandt, and Richie Rosenberg, the band is well known for their high-energy live shows and no-holds-barred songs, including "I Don't Wanna Go Home," "Havin' a Party," "The Fever," "Talk to Me," "Trapped Again," and "This Time It's For Real."

Not easily defined, Barnaby Bright is an alt-Americana trio with contemporary influences that reflect their geographical journey from Brooklyn to Nashville to Kansas. Barnaby Bright received the grand prize at NYC's prestigious Songwriter's Circle and was elected to Amazon's Top 100 Albums of the Year. Most recently, their Christmas album was picked by the New York Times as one of the Top 20 Christmas Albums of the Year, with five of the songs being featured in the Netflix hit TV show Sex/Life.

The Greg Abate Quartet is made up of Greg Abate, Chris Taylor (piano), Todd Baker (Bass), and Gary Johnson (Drums). Greg Abate, New England saxophonist, flutist, and composer, is enjoying an extraordinarily diversified International career that includes playing lead alto for the Ray Charles Orchestra in the 70s and tenor sax for the revived Artie Shaw Orchestra under the direction of Dick Johnson in the '80s and since recording a total of 23 recordings as a leader dating back to Without Boundaries in 1981 and recording or performing with some jazz greats, including Phil Woods, Kenny Barron, Claudio Roditi, Red Rodney, Ben Riley, Billy Hart and many more.

Award-winning blues, soul, and Americana singer Shemekia Copeland possesses one of our time's most instantly recognizable and deeply soulful roots music voices. She is beloved worldwide for the fearlessness, honesty, and humor of her revelatory music and for delivering each song she performs with unmatched passion. Copeland — winner of the 2021 Blues Music Award for B.B. King Entertainer Of The Year— connects with her audience on an intensely personal level, taking them with her on what The Wall Street Journal calls "a consequential ride" of "bold and timely blues." To date, she has released ten albums and been presented with eight Blues Music Awards.

Tickets go on sale for these shows Saturday, May 4, at 6:00 a.m at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

