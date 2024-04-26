Juston McKinney to Headline Comedy Night At Slater's in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedy will return to Samuel Slater's Restaurant in Webster, MA on Thursday, May 23, 2024. The show will feature Juston McKinney plus special guests Al Park and Kathy Gilmour for a night of laughs. Doors open at 6:30 PM; show starts at 7:30 PM. Tickets are on-sale now.

With multiple appearances on The Tonight Show, two Comedy Central specials, and two Amazon Prime specials, including his latest, Parentally Challenged, it's no wonder the New York Times called Juston McKinney, "Destined for stardom."

Juston was born in Portsmouth, NH where he grew up until the 6th grade. That's when his aunt and dad, wanting to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life, packed up the family of eight and moved north to Kittery, ME. After attending the—very prestigious—Southern Maine Community College, he spent 7 years as a York County Deputy Sheriff, patrolling the woods. In the late 1990's, he traded in his badge for a microphone and went from York County to New York City to pursue a career in comedy. He quickly became a regular at Comic Strip Live, Stand-Up New York, Dangerfield's, Gotham Comedy Club, and Caroline's on Broadway. Juston would go on to sign sitcom development deals with Warner Brothers, CBS, IFC and Comedy Central.

He has appeared on numerous Comedy Central shows including his half-hour Comedy Central Presents special and his own one-hour special. He has appeared several times on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Conan O'Brien as well as a Showtime Comedy Special with Rob Gronkowski. He has appeared twice at Denis Leary's, Comics Come Home at the TD Garden. His TV & movie credits include The King of Queens, 100 Centre Street, The Zoo Keeper and Here Comes the Boom. He wrote and starred in the short film, Suck It Up, which screened at the NH Film Festival. He was awarded "Best Acting Performance."

Al Park has quickly emerged as a rising talent on the national comedy scene. He won both the Boston Comedy Festival and Cleveland Comedy Festival competitions and was a finalist in the prestigious Seattle International Comedy Competition. In 2019, he was invited to perform at the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, NY. Named Boston's Best Comedian by Improper Bostonian magazine, Park mixes sharp observation and cultural satire with plenty of self-deprecation for a unique, authentic comic voice. His standup can be heard on Audible.com, and he made his television debut on FOX TV's Laughs.

Kathy Gilmour recently moved back to Massachusetts after living in Key West for 20 years or so. She's been doing Stand Up Comedy now for about 5 years and was a resident comedian at Comedy Key West and headlined around Key West and performed at the Orlando Improv. She was picked to perform at the Flamingo, Brickell, Portland Comedy Festival, and the NY Underground Comedy Festivals.

Samuel Slater's Restaurant at Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year round, along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch amphitheater, the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Upcoming events at Samuel Slater's include Mother's Day Brunch on May 12th and Music with Aquanett on May 24th. More events will be announced soon.

Tickets for Comedy Night at Slater's with Juston McKinney & Guests on Thursday, May 23, 2024 are on-sale now at samuelslaters.com. Samuel Slater's Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield.