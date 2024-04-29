Double Edge Theatre Celebrates 30 Years in Ashfield

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In April, Double Edge Theatre began the celebrations of its 30th Anniversary since moving to Ashfield, MA. In early 1994, DE initiated its relocation to the rural town of Ashfield due to the untenable economic burden of exorbitant rents in Boston and the desire to work in nature and accommodate overseas guest artists for extended periods. The Ensemble had seen and participated in examples of barter in Central Europe and determined that sustainability might be easier found in a rural environment. The dream of living in Ashfield and maintaining performance space in Boston dissolved by 1996 after two years of traveling three hours back and forth to Boston. A year later, in 1997 DE opened their first performance space in Ashfield -- the Barn. The impact of the move to the Farm was so far-reaching that it can be said that if the Ensemble had not moved, as serendipitous and tenuous as that move was, Double Edge Theatre more than likely would not exist today.

In 2002, DE launched their annual outdoor and indoor Summer Spectacle performances, which have since become a cornerstone of the Ashfield community and the region, attracting audiences both nationally and internationally. For almost two decades, DE Spectacles have been sold out with more than 3,000 individuals each summer. These events are site-specific and move throughout the grounds of the Farm Center, incorporating myth and folktale with daring circus arts. In recent years, DE has run each new work over two summers to meet the overwhelming demand and played to sold-out runs, enthusiastic audiences, with glowing reviews.

Co-Artistic Director Travis Coe remarks, "It is incredible and amazing that Double Edge Theatre has not only survived but thrived in a small rural town like Ashfield, MA. Reaching 30 years in Ashfield prompts us to celebrate our dedication to building this risky endeavor far from other theatres that chose to remain in large cities like Boston and New York. When I first arrived 8 years ago, I was intrigued by the 'secret sauce' of survival and the ability to attract artists and audiences from around the world. Through years of research, I discovered that the foundation of our work lies in a profound commitment to our members and the surrounding community, delivering the highest caliber of work while forging enduring relationships with both the community and the 100 acres of land encompassing the Farm Center."

Today, the Farm is DE's center for four seasons of performance, collaboration, training, and exchange with their community and partnership organizations. For their 30th Anniversary, Double Edge has some exciting programming coming up, including:

Community Day (May 5, 1-4 PM): A free event where you can experience the magic of flying, singing, and playing music. DE will present two awards to honor those who have made significant contributions to the living culture of Ashfield individually and organizationally:

Laura Bassette & Nancy Hoff will receive the John and Mary Snow Living Culture Award.

The Institute for the Musical Arts will receive the Living Culture Community Organization Award.

Open Training (May 9, 6-9 PM): Immerse yourself in a two-hour training session led by the DE Ensemble, followed by coffee and tea, plus a tour of DE's center. Tickets can be purchased via the DE website.

Summer Training Intensive (June 3-7): DE's unique, holistic methodology employs the artist's full potential – emotional, imaginative, physical, and vocal – to drive ensemble collaboration, individual exploration, and performance creation. Their Intensives layer physical training with music, design, large object work, and group research. They work both indoors and outside at DE's Farm Center.

The Heron's Flight (Previews: July 18 & July 19 / Performances: July 23 - August 11): DE's Summer Spectacle The Heron's Flight is a new performance which travels through the gardens, barns, and waterways of DE's Farm Center. A great blue heron perches silently in a tree, then breaks the surface of the cool green water. Familiar and mythological creatures gather for a Midsummer Feast - an explosive celebration of love, dance, and flight. Walk with us toward transformation in an impossible world as we embrace the knowledge of the land - that each season of life is beloved.

All these public events will happen alongside continued residencies and joint programming with national and International Artists as well as DE's partnership organizations.

Coe adds, "I hope many people will join us this year as we celebrate this momentous occasion. It's no small feat that Double Edge Theatre continues to exist in Ashfield 30 years later. What's even more impactful is that over my 8 years with Double Edge, we have not only continued to create our own extensive programming but also supported and uplifted the work of our partnership organizations, which currently include the Ohketeau Cultural Center of Ashfield, Jupiter Performance Studio of Harlem, The Theater Offensive of Boston, and the Nipmuc-led organization No Loose Braids. These partnerships encompass land-share agreements with local natives, fiscal sponsorships, rural residencies, joint programming, and retreats. Double Edge's vision to establish a Center for Art, Living Culture, and Art Justice has a global impact, continuing to solidify new sustainability models that are garnering increasing attention. We are continuing to grow beyond what we thought was possible, so come out to the Farm and hear about all of our new and exciting developments."

For more information about Double Edge Theatre and their 30th Anniversary events, please visit their website doubleedgetheatre.org

