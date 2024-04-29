BORN TO DO THIS – The Joan of Arc Rock Opera to be Presented at Club Café

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Company Theatre's debut of BORN TO DO THIS - The Joan of Arc Rock Opera, was presented in the summer of 2023 garnered standing ovations and rave reviews.

Join in at Club Café to enjoy a taste of the magic that captivated audiences with highlights of the show's memorable numbers.

The concert will highlight some of the show's favorite numbers, giving attendees a taste of the magic that captivated audiences last summer.

Event Details:

Date: April 30th

Time: 7:30 pm

Venue: Club Cafe, 209 Columbus Ave, Boston, MA 02116

Play Broadway Games