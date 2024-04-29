BORN TO DO THIS – The Joan of Arc Rock Opera to be Presented at Club Café

The performance will take place on April 30th.

BORN TO DO THIS – The Joan of Arc Rock Opera to be Presented at Club Café
The Company Theatre's debut of BORN TO DO THIS - The Joan of Arc Rock Opera, was presented in the summer of 2023 garnered standing ovations and rave reviews.

Join in at Club Café to enjoy a taste of the magic that captivated audiences with highlights of the show's memorable numbers.

Event Details:

Date: April 30th

Time: 7:30 pm

Venue: Club Cafe, 209 Columbus Ave, Boston, MA 02116



