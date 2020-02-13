Berkshire Theatre Group Announces 2020 Summer Season

Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) and Kate Maguire (Artistic Director, CEO) are thrilled to announce Berkshire Theatre's 2020 Summer Season, with a casting sneak-peek. BTG will be releasing a complete season cast announcement at a later date.

Maguire says, "The 2020 summer season marks ten years since the announcement of the historic merger between The Colonial Theatre and Berkshire Theatre Festival. The time has gone by so quickly, and it has been marked by some major achievements. Not only have the organizations come together with a central mission to serve our greater community, but we have exceeded our own expectations."

Maguire continues, "We are now meeting 13,000 school children through our extensive education program. Our summer Colonial musical that brings over 100 kids together, continues to be a highlight of the season, and this year, it will be marked by Peter Pan. Additionally, we bring kids to our stage in our annual spring production The Little Mermaid JR., a fall production not-yet-announced, and the annual holiday show-that's almost 400 children on our stages, claiming it as their own, in Pittsfield.

In addition, our productions have been successfully received by our audiences, which we know by looking at the 5,000 new patrons who attended our performances last year.

Maguire adds, "We've moved shows to Broadway and Off Broadway, and have provided a landing space for producers who want to move shows directly to New York City. We have refurbished the beautiful Thaddeus Clapp House in Pittsfield, which serves not only our artists, but as a meeting space for community events. We also continue to invest in our other historic buildings like The Colonial Theatre and the Berkshire Playhouse, home of The Fitzpatrick Main Stage."

Maguire continues, "When I started in 1995 at Berkshire Theatre Festival, we employed 125 people yearly. Now, BTG employs up to 600 people annually. We've initiated work with the Mass Cultural Council to reach underserved communities through their Card to Culture program, by offering discounted or free tickets to those with an EBT, WIC or ConnectorCare Card.

All of these achievements not only educate and speak to the hearts of our community, but they provide enhanced financial resources for this area, making us a driving force in the economic development of Berkshire County.

Maguire says, "The summer season to come is another eclectic roster of productions, with names that audiences have come to love as much as we have. All in all, I couldn't be more excited to outline the summer season, and at the same time celebrate ten years of remarkable achievement. Over the years, we've recognized that the spirit of the artist and the spirit of adventure live in all of us, and we have embraced that ten-fold!"

Tickets for all of BTG's exciting summer season productions will be on sale Friday, February 14 at 10am. BTG continues its commitment to making theatre accessible by offering tickets starting as low as $15 for adults, and $10 for children 16 years or younger. BTG also participates in the Massachusetts Cultural Council's Card to Culture program by offering $5 tickets to all BTG produced and presented shows for those with an EBT Card, a WIC Card or a ConnectorCare Card.

Tickets may be purchased in person at the Colonial Ticket Office at 111 South Street, Pittsfield or by calling (413) 997-4444 or online at www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org. The Ticket Office is open Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm, or on any performance day from 10am until curtain. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change.

2020 SUMMER SEASON

The Fitzpatrick Main Stage:

World Premiere

Letters to the President



conceived by Michael Bello and Jessica Kahkoska

featuring songs by: Ari Afsar, Preston Max Allen, Simone Allen, Dr. Dawn Avery, Nick Blaemire, Emily Gardner Xu Hall, Elliah Heifetz, Anna K. Jacobs, Naomi Matlow & Teresa Lotz, Madeline Myers, Ronvé O'Daniel & Jevares Myrick, Rona Siddiqui, Mark Sonnenblick, Will Van Dyke & Jeff Talbott, Ben Wexler and Zack Zadek

directed by Michael Bello

letter curation and dramaturgy by Jessica Kahkoska

music supervision by Patrick Sulken

at The Fitzpatrick Main Stage

BTG's Stockbridge Campus, 83 East Main Street

Previews: Thursday, June 18 at 7pm and Friday, June 19 at 8pm

Opening Night: Saturday, June 20 at 8pm

Closing: Saturday, July 18 at 8pm

Tickets: Preview: $45

Tickets: $66

*Special note: There will be a $10 ticket increase for café seating, which includes full table service.

Since 1789, writing letters to the president has provided citizens of all backgrounds an outlet to express their most personal concerns, hopes and dreams. In this multi-composer, new musical event, select historical letters from the National Archives are reimagined as songs, with topics ranging from women's suffrage, Western Expansion, World Wars I and II and the civil rights movement. Directed by Michael Bello (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Letters to the President offers a strikingly intimate, and sometimes comical, glimpse into American democracy by setting the White House's most memorable mail to song.

Godspell

conceived and originally directed by John-Michael Tebelak

music and new lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

originally produced on the New York Stage by Edgar Lansbury, Stuart Duncan, Joseph Beruh

directed by Alan Filderman

music direction by Andrew Baumer

choreography by Gerry McIntyre

at The Fitzpatrick Main Stage

BTG's Stockbridge Campus, 83 East Main Street

Previews: Thursday, July 23 at 7pm and Friday, July 24 at 8pm

Opening Night: Saturday, July 25 at 8pm

Closing: Saturday, August 29 at 8pm

Tickets: Preview: $45

Tickets: $75

*Special note: There will be a $10 ticket increase for café seating, which includes full table service.

In this timeless tale of friendship, loyalty and love, a group of eccentric disciples help Jesus teach a variety of parables through interactive games and a heaping dose of humor. Led by the international hit, "Day by Day," Godspell features a parade of beloved songs by Tony, Academy and Grammy Award-Winner, Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden), including: "By My Side" "Save The People" and "All for the Best." Brought to life by the dynamic team of director Alan Filderman (Runaways for New Studio at NYU; BTG: You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown) and choreographer Gerry McIntyre (Broadway: Spamilton, Once On This Island, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat; BTG: A Chorus Line, Oklahoma!), this theatrical sensation is a powerful reminder that through the power of community, love and kindness will live on.

The Unicorn Theatre:

Telling Stories: Two Solo Performers

at The Unicorn Theatre

The Larry Vaber Stage

BTG's Stockbridge Campus, 6 East Street

Tickets: $20

Dogs of Rwanda

written and performed by Sean Christopher Lewis

directed by Jennifer Fawcett

Opening Night: Friday, May 15 at 7pm

Closing: Saturday, May 23 at 2pm

In 1994, 16-year-old David journeys to Uganda as a church missionary. He follows the girl of his dreams into the woods as the Rwandan genocide erupts. Twenty years later and half a world away, David still can't escape what happened, and publishes a book about his extraordinary trip. When a note arrives from the Rwandan boy he once tried to save, David finds himself back in the Uganda woods on a journey towards redemption and forgiveness. Dogs of Rwanda is an acclaimed, award-winning and gripping tale by Sean Christopher Lewis, of whom the Times Square Chronicle said "Lewis's words cut to the bone and he shows us how to forgive and let go of the pain that binds. He captures our emotions".

World Premiere

The R Word

written and performed by Rachel Siegel

directed by Joshua Briggs

Opening Night: Saturday, May 16 at 7pm

Closing: Sunday, May 24 at 2pm

A mother of a child with special needs has a wild and revealing night out with other moms, who help her come to terms with the challenges of raising her son. In this surprising and humorous world premiere by Rachel Siegel (Special, Von Trapp Family Inn), this mom learns that getting over yourself is sometimes the hardest part.

They're Playing Our Song

book by Neil Simon

music by Marvin Hamlisch

lyrics by Carole Bayer Sager

directed by Gregg Edelman

at The Unicorn Theatre

The Larry Vaber Stage

BTG's Stockbridge Campus, 6 East Street

Previews: Thursday, June 11 at 7pm and Friday, June 12 at 8pm

Opening Night: Saturday, June 13 at 8pm

Closing: Saturday, July 4 at 2pm

Tickets: Preview: $45

Tickets: $75

Nominated for four Tony Awards and inspired by Marvin Hamlisch and Carole Bayer Sager's real-life romance, They're Playing Our Song chronicles the ups and downs of a successful composer and an inexperienced, but very talented, lyricist, who fall in love. Professionally, this duo is a major success, but privately, this couple's conflict leads to one hilarious song after another. Directed by Tony Award-Nominated Gregg Edelman (Broadway: City of Angels, 1776, Into The Woods; BTG: What We May Be, Coming Back Like A Song!), They're Playing Our Song is a romantic and delightful musical treat.

They're Playing Our Song features a book by Tony Award-Winner Neil Simon (Barefoot In The Park, The Odd Couple); music by Pulitzer Prize and Tony, Academy, Grammy and Emmy Award-Winner Marvin Hamlisch (A Chorus Line, Sweet Smell of Success; Film: The Sting) and lyrics by Tony, Academy and Grammy Award-Winner singer-songwriter, Carole Bayer Sager.

World Premiere

B.R.O.K.E.N. code B.I.R.D. switching

by Tara L. Wilson Noth

directed by Rayna Campbell

at The Unicorn Theatre

The Larry Vaber Stage

BTG's Stockbridge Campus, 6 East Street

Previews: Thursday, July 9 at 7pm and Friday, July 10 at 8pm

Opening Night: Saturday, July 11 at 8pm

Closing: Saturday, August 1 at 8pm

Tickets: Preview: $45

Tickets: $56

A woman is tasked with representing a black teenager accused of murder. As she pursues the truth, she switches from one dialect to another, or code switches, to solve his case. In her search for answers, she is ultimately forced to face her own devastating truths about marriage, race and the woman she's chosen to be. In this world premiere drama by Tara L. Wilson Noth, B.R.O.K.E.N. code B.I.R.D. switching confronts the unspoken lies we tell ourselves to conform, and how to make peace with who is left in the aftermath. Directed by Rayna Campbell (West End: Tangled; Film: Maleficent 2).

Uncle Vanya

by Anton Chekhov

translated by Paul Schmidt

directed by David Auburn

at The Unicorn Theatre

The Larry Vaber Stage

BTG's Stockbridge Campus, 6 East Street

Previews: Thursday, August 6 at 7pm and Friday, August 7 at 8pm

Opening Night: Saturday, August 8 at 8pm

Closing: Saturday, August 29 at 8pm

Tickets: Preview: $45

Tickets: $70 (Ticket price includes one pre-show complimentary beverage)

Casting Sneak-Peek:

Featuring: David Adkins, Mark Blum, Rebecca Brooksher, Harriet Harris, Chris Noth and Matt Sullivan

Equal parts dark comedy and poignant drama, Chekhov's masterwork begins in the remote Russian countryside. When celebrated Professor Serebryakov returns home after many years to his estate run by his daughter Sonya and her Uncle Vanya, he brings his alluring young wife Yelena with him, plunging the quiet community into a swirl of romantic complication, longing and family tension. Vanya and his idealistic friend Dr. Astrov both fall for Yelena; Sonya longs for Astrov; and the Professor has plans that will change all of their lives forever.

Directed by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-Winner David Auburn (Proof; BTG: The Skin of Our Teeth, The Petrified Forest), Uncle Vanya is a portrayal of life at the turn of the 20th century, full of hope, desire, sorrow and perseverance.

And a Nightingale Sang

by C.P. Taylor

directed by Eric Hill

at The Unicorn Theatre

The Larry Vaber Stage

BTG's Stockbridge Campus, 6 East Street

Previews: Thursday, September 24 at 7pm and Friday, September 25 at 7pm

Opening Night: Saturday, September 26 at 7pm

Closing: Sunday, October 18 at 2pm

Tickets: Preview: $45

Tickets: $52

Set in England on the eve of World War II, the eccentric working-class Stott family live ration to ration, finding solace in romance, humor and their love for each other. Even as bombs fall around them, the eldest daughter Helen finds herself unexpectedly courted by a soldier-on-leave, and Joyce, the youngest, grapples with a new marriage. Hailed as "charming...lively and funny" by The New York Times, And a Nightingale Sang weaves a beautiful story of one family's perseverance through uncertain times. Directed by Eric Hill (BTG: The Goat or, Who is Sylvia?; Naked; At Home at The Zoo).

The Colonial Theatre:

Peter Pan

lyrics by Carolyn Leigh

music by Morris "Moose" Charlap

additional lyrics by Betty Comden, Adolph Green

additional music by Jule Styne

based on the play by Sir J. M. Barrie

directed by Travis Daly

music direction by Jacob Kerzner

Running July 2 through July 26

at The Colonial Theatre

BTG's Pittsfield Campus, 111 South Street

Special Note: There is no press night for Peter Pan

Tickets: Adult A: $45, Adult B: $35 • Child A: $30, Child B: $25

Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, visit the home of the Darling children late one night and, with a sprinkle of pixie dust, begin a magical journey across the stars that none of them will ever forget. In the adventure of a lifetime, the travelers come face to face with a ticking crocodile, a band of bungling pirates and, of course, the villainous Captain Hook. Join Peter, Wendy and his famous Lost Boys as they soar across the Colonial stage and over the audience, among breathtaking and magical technical wonder.

Featuring the iconic songs, "I'm Flying," "I Won't Grow Up" and "Never Never Land," and a rousing book full of magic, warmth and adventure, Peter Pan is the perfect show for the child in all of us, who dreamed of soaring high and never growing up. Directed by Travis Daly (Shrek The Musical, Tarzan, The Music Man), this warm-hearted and beloved tale features over 100 talented Berkshire youth.

Disney's The Little Mermaid JR.

lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater

music by Alan Menken

book by Doug Wright

based on the Hans Christian Andersen Story and the Disney Film produced by Howard Ashman & John Musker, and written & directed by John Musker and Ron Clements

directed by Travis Daly

music direction by Erin M. White

choreography by Kathy Jo Grover

at The Colonial Theatre

BTG's Pittsfield Campus, 111 South Street

Performance Dates:

Friday, April 24 at 7pm

Saturday, April 25 at 11am and 2pm

Sunday, April 26 at 2pm and 5pm

