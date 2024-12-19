Berkshire Pulse Reveals 2025 Summer Youth Intensives

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Berkshire Pulse has announced the lineup for its highly anticipated 2025 Summer Youth Intensives, offering an array of programs for dancers of all ages, skill levels, and interests. Whether your child is looking to dive into ballet, explore street dance, or unleash their creativity through musical theater, these summer intensives provide the perfect opportunity for dancers to grow, learn, and thrive. All of this is taking place at the Berkshire Pulse studios in the heart of Housatonic!

"Our Summer programs always enliven Our Studios with the joyful inspiration of immersive learning and creativity!” says Bettina Montano, Founder and Artistic Director of Berkshire Pulse. "Each year, as our offerings expand and enrollment grows, we witness how fulfilled young artists can be when given the opportunity to experience a more in depth practice. The transformation is clear—their passion for dance and these performing arts deepens and their unique potential unfolds.”

All of the intensives filled last summer, so the company encourages families to plan ahead to guarantee your child's spot! Pre-registration for Summer Intensives will begin in February 2025, before regular registration opens in April. Tuition assistance is available for all intensives!

All of these programs are one-week long (5 or 6 days) and run from 9am-4pm, unless otherwise specified. Intensives to be offered in Summer 2025 include:

Dance Discovery (Ages 8-13)|June 23 – 27: An exciting journey into the engaging and rewarding world of dance, this week-long program provides an introduction to dance forms including ballet, modern, African, and more. Plus, dancers will also have a chance to practice dance-making of their own!

Young Dancers and Choreographers Intensive (Ages 11+)|June 30 – July 19:

Dancers can choose to participate in Weeks 1 + 2, Weeks 2 + 3, or all three weeks. One week participation is not available. This intensive is for dancers with at least two years of dance experience.

Week 1 will emphasize ballet technique, artistry, variations, and partnering. Week 2 will introduce interdisciplinary dance styles, including modern, contemporary, African, salsa, and more. Week 3 will dive deep into dance-making, culminating in a performance on the final day.

Hip Hop and Street Style (Ages 10-Adult)|July 21 – 25: In this program, dancers will learn foundational movements and techniques of hip hop and street style dance, alongside discussions about the cultural meaning and significance of these dance forms. The program will create an encouraging space to try out what you learn and, most importantly, show off your unique style and personality while freestyling in daily cyphers!

Musical Theater (Ages 10+)|July 28 – August 2: This program gives students the opportunity to jump right into the world of musical theater with classes in broadway jazz, voice, acting, and improvisation. Students will learn healthy warm-up practices for the voice and body, and work on character development, expression, participating in an ensemble, and more. The program will culminate with an informal performance on the final day of the program for the students' families and friends.

Dance Adventure (Ages 4-7)|August 4 – 8: This program for our youngest students invites them on an expedition into the exciting, engaging, and rewarding world of dance. Classes will include creative dance, tumbling, drumming, and more!

Pre-registration will open in February, and registration opens at the end of April. Start planning your child's summer today: https://berkshirepulse.org/summer-intensive-programs/. Be sure to check the website for updates as we get closer to the summer!

