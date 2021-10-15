Beowulf Boritt, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Alejo Vietti Announced as Barrington Stage Company Associate Artists

Barrington Stage Company has announced the 2021 Associate Artists - scenic designer Beowulf Boritt, actress Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and costume designer Alejo Vietti.

"I am tremendously excited to welcome these outstanding new Associate Artists - all who have created work at Barrington Stage for many years," said Artistic Director Julianne Boyd. "I am indebted to each of these artists for making Barrington Stage a more creative home for everyone who works here."

Founded in 2010, BSC's Associate Artists honorees include choreographer Joshua Bergasse, director Joe Calarco, costume designer Jen Caprio, music director Darren R. Cohen, actor Mark H. Dold, actress Gretchen Egolf, music director Vadim Feichtner, composer/lyricist William Finn, actor Alan H. Green, composer/lyricist Joe Iconis, actor/director Christopher Innvar, lighting designer David Lander, production stage manager Renee Lutz, actor Jeff McCarthy, casting director Pat McCorkle, director/choreographer Jeffrey Page, lighting designer Scott Pinkney, scenic designer Brian Prather, director John Rando, actress Debra Jo Rupp, press director Charlie Siedenburg, actress Elizabeth Stanley, playwright Mark St. Germain, costume designer Sara Jean Tosetti, actress Alysha Umphress, and actress Peggy Pharr Wilson.

Associate Artists are integral members of the BSC theatre family who have made extraordinary contributions to the theatre. They have helped the theatre accomplish its mission, both by collaborating on top-notch work at BSC and by fostering a close relationship with the community. Associate Artists are part of the artistic team and help by suggesting plays and musicals to be produced, by developing new work on both the Boyd-Quinson Stage and the St. Germain Stage and by consulting with the Artistic Director on various projects, both artistic and educational.

Associate Artist Bios

Beowulf Boritt (Scenic Designer) BSC: A Crossing: A Dance Musical, Chester Bailey, The Pirates of Penzance, On the Town, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. 23 Broadway shows including: Act One (Tony Award), The Scottsboro Boys (Tony Nomination), Therese Raquin (Tony Nomination), Come from Away, Freestyle Love Supreme, The New One, A Bronx Tale, Hand to God, Sondheim on Sondheim, ...Spelling Bee, LoveMusik and On the Town. Off Broadway: 100 shows including The Last Five Years, Fiddler on the Roof (in Yiddish) and Miss Julie. He has designed for NYC Ballet and Ringling Brothers Circus and around the world in England, Russia, China, Australia and Japan.

LESLIE RODRIGUEZ KRITZER (Actor) BSC: Guys and Dolls; The Memory Show; Is It Over Yet?; Half Jew, All Guilt; Hello, Gorgeous! Leslie Kritzer Sings Jule Styne. Broadway: Beetlejuice (Drama Desk and Drama League Nominations), Something Rotten, Elf, Sondheim on Sondheim, Legally Blonde (Clarence Derwent Award), A Catered Affair (Drama Desk nomination) and Hairspray. Off Broadway credits include The Roundabout Theatre's production of The Robber Bridegroom, which earned her a Lucille Lortel Award as well as Drama League and Astaire award nominations; Gigantic (Lucille Lortel Nomination), Nobody Loves You at Second Stage, The Memory Show at Transport Group, Rooms: A Rock Romance, (Outer Critics Circle nomination) and The Great American Trailer Park Musical (Drama Desk nomination). Leslie received a TimeOutNY Award for her solo show, Leslie Kritzer Is Patti LuPone at Les Mouches and has written several other shows including Beautiful Disaster and Burn It to the Ground. TV: New Amsterdam, The First Lady, Bridge & Tunnel, Difficult People, Kevin Can Wait, Younger, VINYL, Law & Order: SVU. Instagram/Twitter @leslierodriguezkritzer.

Alejo Vietti (Costume Designer) BSC: A Crossing: A Dance Musical, Eleanor, The Royal Family of Broadway, Presto Change-O, Guys and Dolls, Travels With My Discontent, The Human Comedy, Follies, Sweet Charity. An Argentine native, he immigrated to the U.S. in the late 1990s. He has designed for Broadway - Beautiful, Allegiance, Holiday Inn - and Off Broadway, as well as for Roundabout Theatre, Manhattan Theatre Club, Radio City Rockettes, NYC Center Encores!, Atlantic Theatre Company, NYC Opera, Primary Stages, The Irish Rep, MCC and Ensemble Studio Theatre, among other New York companies. He has also extensively designed for regional theatres across the U.S., commercial projects, operas, ballets and for the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. He is an Olivier and Drama Desk nominee and the recipient of the 2010 TDF Irene Sharaff Young Master Award.