BWW Review: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Emerson Culter Majestic is an Informative and Entertain Look at the Constitution in Today's America

Right now, in this country and across the Globe, democracy is in danger. The US Constitution was written many years ago by a bunch of white men who didn't know what the country and the world would be in the future. WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME by Heidi Schreck, examines what the Constitution means in today's world and how it holds up.

We meet Heidi (played by Cassie Beck), who tells us about how as a young girl she would compete in competitions across America at various American Legions, discussing the constitution and what it means to them. We get a look at how certain parts of the Constitution have had an effect on her life. The play ends in a seemingly improvised but obviously scripted debate between Beck and a high school-age guest performer (at my performance it was Emilyn Toffler).

Beck does an incredible job at portraying the role of Heidi (which was originated by Schreck herself). If you didn't know any better you would've thought Beck was Heidi. Her acting felt less like acting more like a woman giving a talk about her own life. She flawlessly balances between the more comedic and the more serious points of the script.

Beck is joined by Gabriel Marin who plays the Legionnaire. Marin does a great job at playing the role of a member of the American Legion. However, once he breaks from the role and tells "his own" story, his delivery feels more presentational and less like authentic storytelling.

Overall, this is an important piece of theatre. It forces the audience to think about how the Constitution holds up in today's world.

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME, presented by The Huntington, runs at the Emerson Culter Majestic Theatre now through March 20th. The production is directed by Oliver Butler, with designs by Rachel Hauck (scenic), Michael Krass (costume), Jen Schriever (lighting), and Sinan Refik Zafar (sound).

Photo by Joan Marcus