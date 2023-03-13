Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN At American Repertory Theater Is Storytelling At Its Finest

Review: THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN At American Repertory Theater Is Storytelling At Its Finest

The production runs now through March 17th.

Mar. 13, 2023  

Every single person on this planet has their own story to tell. I have one, you have one, the person who cut you off during your morning commute has one, everyone. In The Wife of Willesden (adapted from Chaucer's 'The Wife of Bath' by Zadie Smith), Alvita isn't afraid to tell you hers.

The play is set in a pub in the London neighborhood of Willesden. We meet some locals who have a storytelling contest where the prize is a complimentary full English Breakfast (with chips). Some folks tell their tales and then enters Alvita (played by the captivating Clare Perkins), also known as The Wife of Willesden. She earned that nickname by marrying five husbands. She spends the next hour or so telling you about her husbands and assuring the audience that there is nothing wrong with having multiple partners throughout your life and quite frankly that it's okay to love sex.

The Wife of Willesden
Claudia Grant, Ellen Thomas, Scott Miller, and Andrew Frame in The Wife of Willesden.

Perkins does a wonderful job of performing this beast of a role. It can be challenging to keep an audience's attention for almost ninety minutes but she does it extremely well. She excels at bringing different levels to the role. She is serious when she needs to be serious but fun when she needs fun. The entirety of the cast are truly excellent storytellers. Everyone gets their moments to shine and there was not a single weak link in the cast. Aside from Perkins, everyone in the cast plays multiple roles and there was never a moment where I got two characters confused.

In order to give a good performance, the cast needs to have a good script and they got one from Zadie Smith. Smith does a great job of keeping everything moving. Though there were truthfully some moments where I thought the play spent a little too long on a subject or said the same thing multiple times, I was truly entertained the entire time.

This was a truly visually stunning show. When you walk into the theatre you are greeted by a large pub set (designed by Robert Jones). The pub feels cozy and there are even audience seats on the stage. There are walls full of alcohol bottles which often had lighting that changed colors to help set the mood (lighting was designed by Guy Hoare).

THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN isn't going to leave you with big thoughts and most likely won't change your life but it's a truly fun night out and the theatre and you will not regret seeing it.

The Wife of Willesden
Marcus Adolphy, George Eggay, Andrew Frame, and Claudia Grant in The Wife of Willesden.

THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN adapted by Zadie Smith from Chaucer's 'The Wife of Bath' is playing now until March 17th at the American Repertory Theater in partnership with B.A.M and Kiln Theatre. The play is directed by Indhu Rubasingham and features designs by Robert Jones (set), Guy Hoare (lighting), and Ben and Max Ringham (composers and sound). Tickets and other information may be found at the A.R.T. website.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner





Related Stories
Photos: First Look at Clare Perkins in THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN Photo
Photos: First Look at Clare Perkins in THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN
A.R.T. has released a first look at Clare Perkins in the title role in The Wife of Willesden, which begins performances at American Repertory Theater tonight, Saturday, February 25; opens officially on Thursday, March 2; and closes on Friday, March 17, 2023.

From This Author - Erik Bailey

He is a graduate of Dean College where he earned a BA in Theatre with a concentration in musical theatre. In his thirteen years in the world of theatre he has seen both onstage and off in a multitu... (read more about this author)


Review: FAIRVIEW at SpeakEasy Stage Forces Audiences to Look Inside Themselves and ReflectReview: FAIRVIEW at SpeakEasy Stage Forces Audiences to Look Inside Themselves and Reflect
February 23, 2023

'I'm uncomfortable' was the thought I had to myself after leaving FAIRVIEW. I've had this thought while leaving the theatre before, but usually, I feel that way because I didn't enjoy what I saw. But this time, it was precisely how the playwright wanted the audience to feel and it worked. Uncomfortable was exactly how I was supposed to feel.
Review: The Huntington's THE ART OF BURNING Could Use a Bit More FireReview: The Huntington's THE ART OF BURNING Could Use a Bit More Fire
February 3, 2023

The trend of modern plays seems to be that playwrights a trimming down their plays, often to ninety minutes or less. While this brevity can work for many plays, it doesn’t work for all. There’s only so much a playwright can say or do in ninety minutes and sometimes plays move too quickly and the audience leaves wondering if they missed something.
Review: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE at The Emerson Colonial TheatreReview: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE at The Emerson Colonial Theatre
July 14, 2022

Biographical jukebox musicals are becoming more and more common. They use a singer and/or songwriter’s music to tell that person’s life story. The most recent addition to the cannon is A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (now playing at the Emerson Colonial Theatre until August 7th). 
Review: American Repertory Theater and Roundabout Theatre Company's 1776 is a Master Class in Musical Theatre RevivalsReview: American Repertory Theater and Roundabout Theatre Company's 1776 is a Master Class in Musical Theatre Revivals
July 8, 2022

It is no surprise to anyone that we are living in an incredibly politically charged time. One can’t help but wonder if this is the future our Founding Fathers had envisioned for our country. 1776 gives us a look at what may have been going through their minds when leading America to its independence.
BWW Review: THE INHERITANCE at SpeakEasy Stage is a Six and a Half Hour Look at How Our Lives Make a Lasting ImpactBWW Review: THE INHERITANCE at SpeakEasy Stage is a Six and a Half Hour Look at How Our Lives Make a Lasting Impact
June 2, 2022

'He has a story to tell- it is banging around inside him, aching to come out. But how does he begin?' These are the first words the audience of SpeakEasy Stage's production of Matthew López's play THE INHERITANCE. The six-and-a-half-hour play (presented in two parts) explores what it means to write the 'story of our lives' and how our place in the world impacts those who come after us.
share