BWW Review: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at Berkshire Theatre Group

Photo: Emma K. Rothenberg-Ware

Who among us can not use a dose of silliness and laughter following the unprecedented period that saw the near complete and total shut-down of the performing arts? Oscar Wilde's much-loved and enduring masterpiece, THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST tells the story of two bachelor friends, dandy Algernon Moncrieff and reliable John (Jack) Worthing, as they take on double lives to court the attentions of the desirable Gwendolyn Fairfax and the romantic Cecily Cardew. But the gallants must then grapple with the uproarious consequences of their ruse...and with the formidable Lady Bracknell. The results are a world filled with chaos, mistaken identity, and laughter. According to Director, David Auburn (Pulitzer and Tony winning author of PROOF), "BTG heroically and almost single handedly kept live, in-person theatre going during the pandemic with their (literally) ground-breaking outdoor productions of Godspell and Holiday Memories. This summer we are thrilled to continue this work with The Importance of Being Earnest, Oscar Wilde's beloved 'trivial comedy for serious people.' We hope it will be a joyous show for newly hopeful times."

Shawn Fagan and Mitchell Winter

Photo: Jacey Rae Russell

Having been labeled farce by some (and I have no reason to object), THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST displays the interpersonal dynamics and relative absurdity of a small group of aristocrats well-played by David Adkins as The Reverend Canon Chasuble; Rebecca Brooksher as Gwendolyn; Shawn Fagan as Algernon Moncrieff; Harriet Harris as Lady Bracknell; Corinna May as Miss Prism; Claire Saunders as Cecily; Matt Sullivan as Lane / Merriman; and Mitchell Winter as Jack Worthing. During the two-hour performance in three acts, each proclaims their steadfast unwavering commitment to personal values. Then, with great ease and break-neck speed, change their position to suit circumstance. Maintaining decorum and keeping up appearances above all. This element woven throughout the play and each of its characters, is perhaps the most relevant to current affairs some 126 years after the first performance on February 14, 1895.

Harriet Harris

Photo: Emma K. Rothenberg-Ware

The cast is well-balanced and as the dialogue suggests, quite satisfactory. It is not surprising that Harriet Harris's skill and talent, well known to Berkshire Audiences, stands-out. Not so much for the size of her role, but for her flawless delivery and ample display of impeccable timing and mannerisms. Although both Ms. Brooksher as Gwendolyn, and Ms. Saunders as Cecily connect and perform well with their male counterparts, it is the scenes in which the pair interact directly and play-off one another that also provide stand-out moments. The same can be said of Ms. May as Miss Prism with Mr. Adkins. While not quite the stuff of a HAMILTON, the casting of individuals with features outside those of the typical norms, speaks well of BTG's efforts toward diversity and dedication to inclusive theatre for all.

The set design by Bill Clarke provides an ample and appropriate space that serves well for the multiple locations. Some of the furnishings, however, seem to have a far more recent look / feel that may leave some wondering. This is also true of Scott Killian's sound design for while the limited music within fits the period, the pieces pumped through the facility before, between, and following the three acts is very twentieth century USA. Hunter Kaczorowski's costumes are noteworthy and very-well-fitting of the characters, particularly the ladies.

BTG's production of THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST that stays relatively true to its century + old origins is, in-a-word: "lovely". The characters on stage don't much resemble members of the audience. It has not been modified or updated in ways that breakthrough or hit hard with respect to relating to current conditions. That said, sometimes a play is just a play. And for many, sitting back and enjoying a high-quality performance of a piece that has endured and become one of the classics is more than enough at this particular point-in-time.

Performances of THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST continue at Berkshire Theatre Group's Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge through July 10, 2021. Unlike other venues, seating at the Unicorn has not been reduced. Masks are required of all audience members. The website ( https://www.berkshiretheatregroup.org/event/the-importance-of-being-earnest ) indicates that the performance run is currently sold-out, but asks those interested to call the box office at 413-997-4444 to be placed on a waiting list.