BWW Feature: HERSHEY FELDER AS IRVING BERLIN - A Live Streamed Broadcast Musical Event to Benefit Berkshire Theatre Group.

2020 is shaping up to be a rather limited season and unlike any in recent memory. Some Berkshire companies are working to make sure we still have options. One such option announced this week by Berkshire Theatre Group will be a one-time-only, livestreamed broadcast musical event, live from Florence, Italy - HERSHEY FELDER AS IRVING BERLIN. Some may recall that in August 2019, BTG presented Hershey Felder AS George Gershwin ALONE to much acclaim (/boston/article/BWW-Review-HERSHEY-FELDER-AS-GEORGE-GERSHWIN-ALONE-at-Berkshire-Theatre-Group-is-Swonderful-SMarvelous-and-Magnificent-20190825)

HERSHEY FELDER AS IRVING BERLIN will include some of America's greatest songs in the context in which they were written. From "God Bless America," to "There's No Business Like Show Business," "Puttin' on the Ritz," "White Christmas," "Always," and many more, in a musical event that has been performed in theatres throughout the nation and abroad. Felder has played over 5,000 performances of his self-created solo productions that include the previously mentioned, GEORGE GERSHWIN ALONE and focus on luminaries from the arts and beyond like Chopin, Beethoven, Bernstein, Lincoln, Tchaikovsky, and more.

As noted in my review of last year's HERSHEY FELDER AS GEORGE GERSHWIN ALONE at BTG's Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, "Felder's performance is sublime. Watching his hands manipulate the keys of the Steinway concert grand piano is a thing of beauty almost like watching the seemingly effortless movements of Gene Kelly and Cyd Charisse... So much so, it felt as if I were floating, gliding, and soaring above my seat throughout the production".

HERSHEY FELDER AS IRVING BERLIN is being presented as a Mother's Day special on Sunday, May 10 at 8pm. Tickets are $50 per household, with fifty percent of proceeds benefiting BTG. Participants will be able to stream on a smart TV, computer, smartphone or tablet. After the performance, audience members will be able to communicate directly with Felder, via text or online, in a post-show audience encore. Once purchase is confirmed, patrons will receive a confirmation email, followed by a reminder email on the day prior to the event, with a viewing link and an instructive video demonstration for viewing on their device. Viewing will be available for an additional 72 hours post live performance.

Tickets may be purchased by calling (413) 997-4444 or online at online at: www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories