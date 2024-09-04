BTG to Offer Discounted Tickets for THE WEIR Ticketholders To Naumkeag's Pumpkin Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Berkshire Theatre Group and The Trustees of Reservations are launching a collaboration that offers patrons a unique and immersive experience this fall season. With a shared commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment and cultural experiences, this partnership promises an unforgettable blend of theater and autumn festivities, perfect for the Halloween season.

This fall, theatergoers can experience the haunting and atmospheric play The Weir at Berkshire Theatre Group's Unicorn Theatre, a story filled with eerie tales and supernatural undertones that will send shivers down your spine. The Weir is a perfect choice for those looking to embrace the spooky spirit of Halloween. Due to its mature themes, the play is recommended for ages 14 and up.

As a special bonus, patrons who purchase tickets for The Weir will receive exclusive pre-sale access to tickets prior to them going on sale to the general public on September 11 for the much-anticipated The Incredible Naumkeag Pumpkin Show 2024, an event that transforms ordinary pumpkins into a mesmerizing wonderland of art and imagination. Additionally, tickets for The Pumpkin Show are available at a discounted price of $20, compared to the regular price of $25 for adults on weekdays and $30 on weekends. This discount will continue beyond the pre-sale period. Last year, The Pumpkin Show sold out, making this exclusive access an excellent chance to secure tickets early.

Patrons who purchase a ticket to any regular season performance (preview performances are excluded) of The Weir at The Unicorn Theatre will receive one-to-one pre-sale access for tickets to The Incredible Naumkeag Pumpkin Show for 5pm entry on the same day as the performance. For example, one ticket to The Weir grants access to purchase one ticket to The Pumpkin Show; two tickets to The Weir entitles access to two tickets to The Pumpkin Show, and so on. Parking will be available at Berkshire Theatre Group's Unicorn Theatre for patrons attending both The Weir and the Pumpkin Show. Patrons should park as they normally would for their performance of The Weir, and a Naumkeag representative will be present starting at 4:45pm to check patrons into The Pumpkin Show. For those only attending The Pumpkin Show, parking is available at The Playhouse Theatre. A complimentary shuttle service will be provided from the Unicorn Theatre parking lot, ensuring a smooth transition between the two venues.

Berkshire Theatre Group and The Trustees of Reservations are dedicated to enhancing the cultural vibrancy of our community. This collaboration represents a perfect fusion of the arts and the beauty of nature, offering a day in Stockbridge filled with top-tier entertainment and seasonal fun.

Stay Tuned!

This holiday season, BTG and The Trustees of Reservations will collaborate again, offering patrons who purchase tickets for the holiday classic A Christmas Carol at The Unicorn Theatre an exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets for the same day to the 5pm entry of Winterlights. An official announcement will follow soon.

Tickets for The Weir are on sale now. All plays, schedules, casting, and prices are subject to change. For tickets, visit www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or contact the box office at 413-997-4444.

The BTG box office is open Tuesday through Sunday 12pm-5pm or on any performance day from 12pm until curtain. BTG's Pittsfield Campus is located at 111 South Street, (The Colonial Theatre) Pittsfield, MA.

Comments