BSO Performs Free Duke Ellington Concert at Boston Basilica

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Boston Symphony Orchestra (BSO), the Greater Roxbury Arts & Cultural Center (GRACC) and Boston’s Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help have announced A Tribute to Duke Ellington (Free Concert) on Friday, November 8 at 7 p.m. The performance will take place at Boston’s Basilica in the Mission Hill neighborhood. The all-Duke Ellington program, to be conducted by BSO Artistic Partner, Education and Community Engagement Thomas Wilkins, marks the 50th anniversary of Ellington’s death with a selection of the jazz great’s most seminal works, including excerpts from his three Sacred Concerts, featuring vocalist Renese King and a specially formed ensemble of singers.

Three extraordinary pieces by Ellington are represented on the program for this special community presentation, including two of the American musical genius’ symphonically ambitious “Tone Parallels” (his personal take on the tone poem): Three Black Kings and Night Creature. Ellington’s three Sacred Concerts of 1965, 1968, and 1973, conceived as a parallel to traditional European church music, feature styles at the core of jazz, including gospel, the blues, and spirituals in a multidimensional, oratorio-like presentation. A veteran of many Gospel Night performances with the Boston Pops and a featured guest with the Pops at the BSO’s most recent Concert for the City, King will perform for the first time with the Boston Symphony Orchestra in selections from Sacred Concerts, alongside Wilkins and a specially formed ensemble of 12 singers from local churches and the community.

The Ellington tribute will be the BSO’s first-ever performance at Boston’s Basilica. Built in the late 19th century in the Romanesque Revival style, The Mission Church, as it is informally known, is a Roman Catholic basilica located at 1545 Tremont Street in Boston. The Redemptorists priests of the Baltimore Province have ministered to the parish since the church was first opened in 1870. The shrine is dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary under the title of Our Mother of Perpetual Help. Boston Basilica is a diverse and inclusive parish that offers worship, service, and spiritual growth.

Statement from Chad Smith, BSO President and CEO:

“We are very pleased to offer this tribute to the legendary Duke Ellington as a free community program in partnership with GRACC and Boston’s Basilica and are honored to perform Ellington’s scared music in this historic setting. We extend a warm welcome to residents of all Boston’s neighborhoods and beyond to join us for what promises to be an inspirational evening of music-making.”



Statement from Thomas Wilkins, BSO Artistic Partner, Education and Community Engagement, and Germeshausen Youth and Family Concerts Conductor:

“I am delighted to work again with the Boston Symphony Orchestra in a program that pays tribute to indisputably one of America’s greatest composers.

"The opportunity to present this incredible music in an historic church with such deep and longstanding ties to Boston’s Black community is both a gift and an honor.



"The players, Renese, and I are grateful to the many who make this free program for the community possible, especially our co-presenters, the Greater Roxbury Arts & Cultural Center (GRACC) and the clergy and staff at Boston’s Basilica. This concert will make all spirits soar!”

Statement from Greater Roxbury Arts and Culture Center Inaugural President and CEO Taneshia Nash Laird:

"The Greater Roxbury Arts & Cultural Center is thrilled to partner with the Boston Symphony Orchestra and Boston Basilica to celebrate the transformative power of music. By paying homage to Duke Ellington’s work in the Sacred Concerts, we not only honor a groundbreaking moment in music history but also affirm our shared commitment to cultural expression and community empowerment. Ellington’s Sacred Concerts defy traditional boundaries, blending jazz, gospel, and spirituals in a way that resonates deeply with the cultural roots of our community. This collaboration reflects GRACC’s mission to uplift diverse talent, celebrate the richness of the African diaspora, and use the arts as a catalyst for positive change in Nubian Square and beyond. We are proud to be part of this incredible event, and I look forward to enjoying these performances alongside our community."

Statement from Very Rev. Philip Dabney, C.Ss.R., Rector/Pastor of the Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help:

“As a church deeply rooted in the Mission Hill community, we are honored to host this extraordinary event that celebrates the life and legacy of Duke Ellington, whose music transcends genres and unites people in spirit. To welcome the Boston Symphony Orchestra and collaborate with the Greater Roxbury Arts & Cultural Center for such a significant performance, particularly Ellington’s Sacred Concerts, speaks to the power of music to uplift and inspire. We look forward to sharing this historic evening with our neighbors, opening our doors to all who wish to experience the profound beauty of his work in this sacred space.”

Comments