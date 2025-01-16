BEAUTIFUL, EVITA, and NEWSIES Set For Reagle Music Theatre Summer Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Reagle Music Theatre has announced its summer 2025 season, consisting of three shows. The season will kick off in June with Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and continue on with Evita and Newsies. The member pre-sale is going on now, with public on sale set for March 18.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

June 13 - June 22

Follow the remarkable journey of Carole King, from a teenage songwriter in Brooklyn to one of the most iconic voices in music history. Packed with beloved hits like "You've Got a Friend," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "It's Too Late," and "I Feel the Earth Move," Beautiful is an inspiring and uplifting celebration of her life, love, and legendary career. This Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical takes you behind the scenes of the songs you know and love, showcasing the triumphs, struggles, and friendships that shaped a generation of music.

Evita

July 11 - July 20

Step into the dazzling world of Eva Perón, Argentina's First Lady who captured the hearts of a nation and the attention of the world. Featuring Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's unforgettable score, including the timeless classic "Don't Cry for Me Argentina," Evita brings to life the meteoric rise of one of history's most captivating figures. From humble beginnings to the pinnacle of power and fame, Eva's journey is told with electrifying passion, sweeping melodies, and breathtaking choreography. A story of ambition, love, and legacy, Evita is an inspiring theatrical masterpiece you won't want to miss.

Disney's Newsies

August 8 - August 17

Get ready to cheer as the underdogs rise up in Disney's Newsies, the exhilarating Broadway musical inspired by the true story of New York City's 1899 newsboy strike. Packed with high-energy dance numbers, unforgettable songs like "Seize the Day," "Santa Fe," and "King of New York," and a heartwarming tale of courage and friendship, Newsies is a show that will leave you inspired and ready to take on the world. Don't miss your chance to join the fight for what's right. Catch the electrifying energy of Newsies - the perfect musical for the whole family!

