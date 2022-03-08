Arlekin Players Theatre Launches #Artists4Ukraine Social Media Campaign

Ukrainian-born director Igor Golyak and Arlekin Players Theatre of Boston have launched the powerful #Artists4Ukraine social media campaign to raise critical humanitarian funds for Ukraine through the non-profit organization Nova Ukraine.

To date, Golyak has been joined by famed Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo, Broadway's Danny Burstein, actress Jessica Hecht, Deaf actor John McGinty, and playwright Sarah Ruhl, as well as members of his Arlekin Acting company (all immigrants from the former Soviet Union). They have all posted heartfelt poems, monologues, songs, and messages for the people of Ukraine on social media with the hashtag #Artists4Ukraine and a donation link, urging fans and friends to help.

#Artists4Ukraine has raised over $15,000 for Nova Ukraine but there is so much more work to do.

To donate, please visit Arlekin Players Theatre's Facebook page HERE. 100% of funds raised directly benefits Nova Ukraine, a non-profit organization providing critical humanitarian aid on the ground in Ukraine.

Posting a video from his phone, Golyak launched the campaign with, "Right after the war started, I received these photos of a black box theater in Ukraine that had been turned into a bomb shelter with people sleeping everywhere. It looks just like our black box theater in Boston. This could be us. This is us. We are against Putin's brutal war and we stand with the brave, beautiful people of Ukraine. We invite artists everywhere to join us and please help."

Artists have responded quickly.

Mark Ruffalo (Marvel/Avengers) posted with, "I'm sending good prayers to the folks in Ukraine fighting for their freedom and independence. If there is one thing you can do to help, please go to #Artists4Ukraine."

Broadway star Danny Burstein (Moulin Rouge) posted a video Sunday, stating, "I stand with the people of Ukraine. I send them all my love and all my support. The Bursteins are actually from Odessa in Southern Ukraine so I can tell you this truly hits home..."

Jessica Hecht (Friends/Breaking Bad) was joined by famed Deaf actor John McGinty (Hunchback of Notre Dame/Children of a Lesser God) in a message that included a poem and message, "Sending every ounce of love and strength to the remarkable people of Ukraine. My dear friend and colleague Igor Golyak launched a campaign called #Artists4Ukraine. His heart is with his family back home but his hope is with you..."

Ukrainian artists are also responding. Renowned Ukrainian actress Irina Kaptelova came up from her shelter to record something between bombings, saying "Hello beautiful people...I have a minute and I would like, before I go to the basement, I would like to share with you one of my favorite Ukrainian poems. This poem is about love,"

Today Arlekin puts out a call, asking people to donate, and inviting artists everywhere to unite for humanitarian aid in Ukraine by creating and posting videos, joining #Artists4Ukraine @Arlekinplayers, and sharing the donation link HERE.

Arlekin Players Theatre condemns Russia's war and we stand with the brave people of Ukraine.