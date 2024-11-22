Annual Holiday Tradition MIDWINTER REVELS to Return to Sanders Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Revels will return to Harvard University’s historic Sanders Theatre with its 54th annual December production, Midwinter Revels: The Selkie Girl and the Seal Woman - A Celtic and Cabo Verdean Celebration of the Solstice December 13-28. Tickets are on sale now.



Midwinter Revels: The Selkie Girl and the Seal Woman is a meld of Irish and Cabo Verdean traditions. Set in a small fishing village off the shores of Galway Bay, a community gathers in the local pub to celebrate the season. A child enters looking for a package that may have been delivered for his mother, who comes from another coastal town – in Cabo Verde. Songs and dances are shared, and the pub dissolves into a portal for fantasy with a transformative retelling of the Selkie story, a Celtic myth about living between two worlds. Irish songs, jigs, and reels share the stage with dance, drumming, and traditional songs from Cabo Verde. In the Revels tradition, new community is catalyzed, and with it hopes for a new year



From the Emerald Isle to the Emerald Cape, the shortest day of the year brings the performers and audiences together in song. The show is directed by Debra Wise and written by Debra Wise, Patrick Swanson, and Aidan Parkinson, with music direction by Elijah Botkin. It features Kortney Adams, David Coffin, Candida Rose Baptista, Aidan Parkinson, Mary Casey, Cedric Appolon, and Athéna-Gwendolyn Baptiste. The principal musicians are Joey Abarta, Lindsay Straw, Pelé Fernades, Liz Hanley, and JL Santos Spencer.



Midwinter Revels: The Selkie Girl and the Seal Woman runs for fifteen performances, December 13 - 28, at Harvard University’s historic Sanders Theatre, 45 Quincy Street, Cambridge, MA. Tickets include free parking at the Broadway Garage, a block from Sanders Theatre. Ticket prices range from $35-$105 (adults); $20-80 (youth). Revels is a participant in the Mass Cultural Council’s Card to Culture program, offering discounted tickets to EBT and WIC cardholders. Revels is also proud to offer youth ticket deals for patrons under 35. Ticket information can be found at revels.org/midwinter.

Midwinter Revels: The Selkie Girl and the Seal Woman will also be available to stream from December 28 - January 12. Patrons who purchase a virtual event pass will be able to view a recording of a live performance in Sanders Theatre with unlimited views during the streaming period. Learn more at revels.org/midwinter.



