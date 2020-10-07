Andre Ozim, Alanna J. Smith and More Star in NEVERMOREâ€” THE FANTASTIC TERRORS OF EDGAR ALLAN POE

The show is outdoor theatrical Halloween experience running at Old Sturbridge Village in MA and The Coggeshall Farm in RI, Oct. 21st-Nov. 1st, 2020

NEVERMORE-The Fantastic Terrors of Edgar Allan Poe is an outdoor theatrical experience where the short stories and poems of Edgar Allan Poe come alive as the sun goes down on a mid-19th century New England village. Six tales of revenge, obsession and deception will be brought to life by six characters from Poe's work at six different locations throughout the village from a grist mill to a farm to a meeting house, each appearing when guests least expect it.

NEVERMORE will take place at Old Sturbridge Village in Massachusetts Wednesday-Saturday nights 5pm-8pm, October 21st-24th and October 28th-31st as well as at a Coggeshall Farm in Bristol, Rhode Island on Sunday, October 25 and Sunday, November 1st.

Drawing from Poe's most famous stories like "The Tell Tale Heart" and "Fall Of The House of Usher" to his lesser-known tales like "A Predicament" and "The Masque Of The Red Death", the audience independently explores a town riddled with guilt, secrets and despair where people are haunted by supernatural forces, a mysterious plague and their own malevolent motives.

These dark autumn nights will be illuminated only by lanterns, stars and fires throughout the village. The experience features music by New York singer-songwriter, Lawrence Trailer. Prospero's Tavern at the center of town will serve craft cocktails along with local beers, wine and period cuisine. The entire outdoor experience will be practice social distancing throughout with a medical team consulting on every element of rehearsal and production.

The cast of NEVERMORE features performances by Andre Ozim (Lena Waithe's Beauty), Alanna J. Smith (FBI: Most Wanted), Jake Austen Robinson (Babette's Feast), Sam Urdang

(Nutcracker Rouge), Anna Cain (Miranda From Storyville) and Chelsea Renae (Clybourne Park).

NEVERMORE is written and directed by P.J. Griffith (Sleep No More, Rock of Ages, American Idiot) and is produced by Rhys Simmons, ClockJack Productions and Old Sturbridge Village

(Midwinter Mischief, Haunted By History- A Phantasmagoria, The Sleepy Hollow Experience).

More information and tickets to production at Old Sturbridge Village are available at:

https://www.osv.org/event/phantoms-and-fire/

More information and tickets to production at Coggeshall Farm are available at:

https://www.coggeshallfarm.org/event/phantoms-and-fire/

