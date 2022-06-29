An Die Musik Presents Pianist/composer Lafayette Gilchrist In A Solo Concert Of New Music Next Month

An Die Musik presents pianist/composer Lafayette Gilchrist in a solo concert of new music. The event is set for Saturday, July 9 at 7 p.m. Live and Streaming from An Die Musik, 409 N. Charles Street, Baltimore. Limited in-person seats are $25, or $10 for students with valid ID. Proof of COVID vaccination required at door.

Buy tickets online at www.instantseats.com or call (410) 385-2638.

Lafayette Gilchrist's music draws on the span of jazz history from stride to free improvisation, along with inspiration from hip-hop, funk, and Washington D.C.'s unique go-go sound. His work thrives on making surprising connections between styles and influences, boldly veering from piledriver funk to piquant stride, vigorous swing to hip-hop swagger, contemplative abstraction to deep-bottom grooves. Gilchrist has toured extensively with David Murray, and his compositions have graced the soundtracks of David Simon's acclaimed series The Wire, The Deuce, and Treme.



He leads the genre-defying ensembles the New Volcanoes and the Sonic Trip Masters All Stars, and along with bassist Michael Formanek and drummer Eric Kennedy, he's a member of the adventurous collective trio Inside Out. In 2017, Gilchrist was named a Local Legend by Baltimore Magazine, while Baltimore City Paper named Lafayette Gilchrist and the New Volcanoes as "Best Band." In 2018 he was chosen as a Baker Artist Award winner. Gilchrist has performed with Cassandra Wilson, Macy Gray, Oliver Lake, Andrew Cyrille, Orrin Evans, Paul Dunmall, Hamid Drake, William Parker, and many more. Gilchrist's recent albums - 2019's Dark Matter and 2020's Now - landed on numerous critics best of the year lists at National Public Radio, Paste Magazine and more.