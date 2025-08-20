American Repertory Theater to Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of WAITRESS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) opened the world-premiere production of Waitress at the Loeb Drama Center on August 20, 2015. To celebrate the show and its journey around the world and back, A.R.T. is marking today, August 20, 2025, as WAITRESS DAY.

A.R.T. is celebrating on its Instagram (@americanrep) and Facebook (@americanrepertorytheater) by posting video of the show’s original opening number, sharing favorite pie recipe cards from the Waitress Community Cookbook, revisiting key milestones from the show’s journey, and releasing never-before-seen content from members of the cast of the world-premiere production. See additional content at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Explore.

The theater is also hosting a giveaway @americanrep on Instagram that includes limited edition Waitress swag like pie pins, and tea towels, t-shirts, as well as two tickets to its next world-premiere musical, Wonder.

All are invited to follow along at @americanrep, share memories and Waitress-related content, and celebrate by having a piece of pie.

Following its world premiere at A.R.T., Waitress charmed audiences on Broadway at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. There, it ran for over 1,500 performances before closing on January 5, 2020. It received four Tony Award nominations, including nods for Best Musical and Best Original Score.

After Broadway’s shut-down from COVID-19, Waitress was one of the first shows to reopen on Broadway when it remounted for a limited run. Waitress The Musical, a live stage capture with many of the cast members from the original Broadway production was premiered in 2023 at the Tribeca Film Festival and was released theatrically and made available on streaming platforms.

Waitress has traveled all over the world and been translated into multiple languages, teaching us there are many ways to say, “you matter to me.”