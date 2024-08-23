All-Female Cast Announced For THE CRUCIBLE At Hanover Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Hanover Theatre Repertory has unveiled the dynamic creative team behind its take on Arthur Miller's The Crucible directed by Livy Scanlon. This fully realized production will play at the BrickBox Theater in the Jean McDonough Arts Center September 19 - October 6, 2024.

Building on THT Rep's 2023 experimental staged reading, The Crucible promises an unforgettable experience. Unlike traditional productions, THT Rep's interpretation will be set in a Salem jail amidst the infamous witch trials of the late 1600s, where wrongly incarcerated women choose to act out the story of their society's descent into madness. This American classic transports viewers to a small town consumed by fear and paranoia at the expense of innocent lives.

The sprawling cast includes Alexa Cadete (Twelfth Night, THT Rep) as John Proctor, MarHadoo Effeh* (Twelfth Night, Macbeth THT Rep) as Tituba, Danica Gabriele as Hale, Maggie Hamel (Barnstormers Theatre) as Betty Parris, Lyndsey Hawkes (Julius Caesar, THT Rep) as Ezekiel Cheever, Kathryn Graham Howell* (Clark University Theatre Department) as Rebecca Nurse, Tracy Grammer (The Mill Project, TheatreTruck) as Francis Nurse , Amie Lytle (Julius Caesar, Macbeth, THT Rep) as Reverend Parris, Abigail Milnor-Sweetser* (The Oxford Shakespeare Company) as Ann Putnam, Alyssa Morales (Worcester Youth Speak Honestly Project, THTC) as Mary Warren, Jaclyn Morrison (Worcester State University VPA Department) as Abigail Williams, Dee Nelson*(The Heiress, Broadway) as Danforth, Julie Nelson* (Shakespeare and Company) as Giles Corey, Cassie Tortorici (Twelfth Night, THT Rep) as Putnam, Mitra Sharif as Willard, Erica Shields (Twelfth Night, THT Rep) as Susanna Wallcott, Meri Stypinski* (Twelfth Night, The Glass Menagerie, Macbeth, Julius Caesar, THT Rep) as Elizabeth Proctor, and Prreeti Tiwari* (Macbeth, THT Rep) as Judge Hathorne along with Astrid Bidwell (Youth Acting Company, The Hanover Theatre Conservatory) as Mercy Lewis, Janis Greim Hudson (Twelfth Night, THT Rep) as the Elizabeth Proctor understudy and Matthew Johnson (Twelfth Night, Macbeth, THT Rep) as the prison guard.

Joining Scanlon on The Crucible's creative team are Associate Director, Dramaturg, and Intimacy Coordinator Dr. Kathryn Moncrief, Director of Movement and Music Janis Greim Hudson, Costume Designer Chelsea Kerl, Makeup Designer Christi Dionis, Lighting Designer Laura Eckelman, Sound Designer and Composer Scott O'Brien, Props Coordinator Peter Mann, and DEIB Counselor Valerie Zolezzi-Wyndham.

The production and stage management team includes Production Stage Manager Jane Siebels*, Assistant Stage Manager Jess Brennan*, Production Manager Lisa Hackman, and Wardrobe Supervisor Perri Sylvester.

Tickets are on sale now!

The Crucible

September 19th 2024, 6:30 pm Preview Performance

September 20th 2024, 6:30 pm Preview Performance

September 21st 2024, 2 pm Preview Performance

September 22nd 2024, 2 pm Opening Performance

September 26th 2024, 6:30 pm

September 27th 2024, 7 pm

September 28th 2024, 7 pm

September 29th 2024, 2 pm

October 3rd 2024, 6:30 pm

October 4th 2024, 7 pm

October 5th 2024, 7 pm

October 6th 2024, 2 pm Closing Performance

THT Rep creates a diverse range of theatrical experiences, showcasing the talent of remarkable artists while making space for audiences of all ilk. Equitable ticket pricing is available on a tiered scale ranging from $12-$200. Audience members are trusted to use the honor system, choosing their ticket price based on their ability to give back and help sustain the future of THT Rep. For tickets call The Hanover Theatre's box office at 877.571.7469 or visit TheHanoverTheatre.org.

Student Matinees: For information on student matinees, contact Kim Pheymannicie, Student Matinee Coordinator, at kpheymannicie@thehanovertheatre.org or 508.471.1765.

*Member, Actors' Equity Association (AEA)

