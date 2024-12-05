Adam Ezra Group To Celebrate A Year Of Milestones At City Winery Boston

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Adam Ezra Group is celebrating a groundbreaking year filled with musical achievements, philanthropic impact, and exciting collaborations by kicking off their end of year tour at City Winery – Boston.

Known for their grassroots approach and a unique blend of music and activism, the band is carving a path as one of the most dynamic independent folk bands in the country.

"This Independent Underground Folk Band is Blowing Up Without Selling Out," says SPIN magazine about Adam Ezra Group, as they begin to sell out shows nationwide. Their recent tour saw packed venues from New England to Iowa, a testament to their growing fanbase and magnetic live performances.

At the heart of their mission is Ezra’s nonprofit organization, RallySound, which empowers communities through music. This year, RallySound hosted its annual festival, The Ramble, raising over $151,000 for homeless veterans in New England. Ezra was also recognized for his commitment to veterans, receiving the Outstanding Service to Veterans Award from the New England Center and Home for Veterans, joining a distinguished list of past honorees including Governor Charlie Baker and former U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Bob McDonald.

Musically, the band continues to break new ground, recently collaborating with Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Oates. Together, they released a live acoustic duet of their co-written song, “Juna Please.” This follows the release of another Ezra-Oates co-write, “Hold Each Other Now,” performed by the band and produced by Oates.

As the year winds down, Adam Ezra Group is gearing up for their annual “Dysfunctional Family Gathering Holiday Tour,” which kicks off on December 26, 2024, at City Winery in Boston. Joined by their friends Sirsy as the opening act, the band promises an unforgettable night of music and community spirit.

For tickets and information visit citywinery.com/boston. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St., between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.

Comments