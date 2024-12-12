A.R.T. Unveils Associated Programming For DIARY OF A TAP DANCER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



American Repertory Theater has revealed programming associated with its upcoming production of Diary of a Tap Dancer including film screenings, on-site engagement, and a post-show conversation with acclaimed dancer Dianne Walker.

Essential Question

As we reflect on our past and look towards our future, whose shoulders are you standing on? A.R.T. leads with inquiry and believes in asking questions in a spirit of brave curiosity in a never-ending journey of learning and growth. For each production, the creative team, company, and Engagement team develop an Essential Question to guide work in the rehearsal room, onstage, and for engaging with audiences.

Legacy Wall in the Loeb Drama Center West Lobby

In Diary of a Tap Dancer, Ayodele Casel invites audiences to expand their understanding of tap to include the often-overlooked women who were instrumental to its history. Inspired by the production's Essential Question, the legendary women honored in the play and their stories will be showcased in the Loeb Drama Center's West Lobby throughout the run. Audiences are invited to view the installation and learn more about some of the women whose shoulders Ayodele stands on.

Member Night

Thursday, December 19, 6PM - 7PM | Ex Theater, Loeb Drama Center

Supporters of $500+ are invited to an exclusive pre-show Q&A featuring A.R.T. Sound Manager Camilo Atehortua preceding the 7:30PM performance of Diary of a Tap Dancer. Contact DonorEmails@amrep.org for more information—space is limited.

Post-Show Conversation: Legacy of Women in Tap

Saturday December 21 after the 7:30PM show | Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle St., Cambridge

Join us for a post-show conversation with three generations of tap legends. Boston-based, internationally renowned “first lady of tap” (Boston Herald) Dianne Walker, choreographer and performer Ayodele Casel, and Casel's collaborator and fellow Diary of a Tap Dancer performer Naomi Funaki will share their relationships with the art form, journeys as tap dancers, and the legacies they hope to carry forward with moderator and A.R.T. Advisor Priscilla H. Douglas. Free with a ticket to any performance of Diary of a Tap Dancer.

Friday Film Matinees at the Brattle Cinema

Fridays, December 20 and 27 at 3:30PM | Brattle Theatre, 40 Brattle St., Cambridge

Join A.R.T. at the Brattle Theatre for two Friday Film Matinees featuring tap dance.

Singin' in the Rain (1952) | Friday, December 20

Gene Kelly, Donald O'Connor, and Debbie Reynolds star in one of the most joyous and entertaining movie musicals ever made!

Tap (1989) | Friday, December 27

Max Washington has just been released from prison after serving time for burglary. He returns to his old hangout, a hoofer club. His old girlfriend, Amy, who still works at the club as a Tap instructor, is less than thrilled to see him. Her father, Little Mo, is happy to see him, because he has plans for a show involving Max. In addition, Max's old partners in crime have another job for him. Starring Gregory Hines, Joe Morton, Sammy Davis Jr., Savion Glover, and Suzzanne Douglas.

The Friday Film Matinee is a new, ongoing program at the Brattle featuring special screenings of 35mm prints. Take an afternoon off to see 35mm prints and celebrate the magic of ‘reel film.

Access Performances

ASL Interpreted*

Friday, December 20 at 7:30PM

Audio Described*

Saturday, December 21 at 2PM

Open Captioned*

Sunday, December 22 at 2PM

Sensory Inclusive*

Sunday, December 22 at 2PM

* Book Access seats online, by contacting Access@amrep.org, or calling 617.547.8300

Comments