A.R.T. Has Announced Act II Guests, 40+ Not-For-Profit Partnerships, and Additional Programs
American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University has announced additional programming associated with its upcoming production of Gloria: A Life. Upcoming activities embody Gloria Steinem's lifelong efforts to achieve equity, inspire empathy, and build community. Activities include Act II talking circles with special guests, partnerships more than forty not-for-profit organizations, a donation drive, and a companion historical exhibition.
"A.R.T. engages with our audiences as citizens of the world-raising and amplifying the most pressing issues of our time through the theater we produce," says Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus.
Gloria: A Life, presented in association with the McCarter Theatre Center and by special arrangement with Daryl Roth, is written by Tony Award nominee Emily Mann (Having Our Say, Still Life) and directed by Tony Award winner and A.R.T. Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus (Jagged Little Pill, The White Card). Performances begin Friday, January 24 at the Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge, MA. The production opens officially on Thursday, January 30, 2020 and closes on Sunday, March 1, 2020.
• Act II Talking Circles With Special Guests
The first act of Gloria: A Life is Steinem's story; the second is our own. Each performance of the show will culminate in a talking circle launched by a local leader, scholar, or activist. In these conversations, the audience is invited to reflect on the play, the women's movement, and the ongoing struggle for equality in our world today.
"Throughout Gloria's work as an activist, she has created talking circles-in her own words, 'spaces for people to tell their own stories and respond to one another,'" says Paulus. "For me, this is the essence of theater. I have always believed in the transformative potential of an audience coming together in a shared space to listen. My work at the A.R.T. has been guided by the vision of making the audience a central partner in the theatrical event and investigating all the ways in which we can increase engagement in the issues that our shows address."
Under Paulus' leadership, A.R.T.'s Act II initiative has provided audiences an opportunity to move into dialogue with one another and the work on our stages. Numerous A.R.T. productions have incorporated audience conversation around the work as an integral part of the artistic experience; recent examples include The White Card (2018), Notes From the Field: Doing Time in Education (2016), and In the Body of the World (2016).
Gloria: A Life Act II talking circle guests will include:
Bethany M. Allen, Boston Program Director at Peer Health Exchange
Adele Fleet Bacow, President of Community Partners Consultants
Jayms Battaglia, Campus and Community Coordinator, University Lutheran Church
Ann Brackett, President of the Board of Women Thriving, Inc.
Tomiko Brown-Nagin, Dean, Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study; Daniel P.S. Paul Professor of Constitutional Law, Harvard Law School; Professor of History, Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University
Linda Chavers, Allston Burr Resident Dean of Winthrop House, Assistant Dean of Harvard College, Lecturer in the Department of African and African American Studies at Harvard University
Susan Chinsen, Associate Producer at ArtsEmerson, Founding Director of the Boston Asian American Film Festival
CJ Crowder, Area Manager for Catapult Learning
Ophelia Dahl, Co-founder and Chair of the Board of Partners In Health
Drew Faust, President Emeritus of Harvard University and Arthur Kingsley Porter University Professor
Raul Fernandez, Brookline Select Board Member, Associate Dean for Equity, Diversity & Inclusion at BU's Wheelock College of Education
Pascale Florestal, Director, Dramaturge, Educator and Collaborator
Deb Fowler, Executive Director of History UnErased
Claudine Gay, Edgerley Family Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences; Wilbur A. Cowett Professor of Government and of African and African American Studies at Harvard University
Michaela Gaziano, Head of the Women's Organization at the Harvard Kennedy School
Nancy Gibbs, First Female Editor-in-Chief of TIME; Lombard Director of the Shorenstein Center at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government
Jessica Halem, LGBTQ Outreach and Engagement Director for the Harvard Medical School Sexual and Gender Minorities Health Equity Initiative
Ashley Herring, Community Organizer for blackyard
Paula A. Johnson, President of Wellesley College
Ashley Judd, Leader in Practice at the Women and Public Policy Program at the Harvard Kennedy School
Ann Marie Lipinski, Curator, Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University
Shelly Lowe, Executive Director, Harvard University Native American Program
Timothy Patrick McCarthy, Harvard Faculty Member and A.R.T. Advisor
Destiny Polk, Founder of Radical Black Girl
Kiana Rawji, Harvard College Student Class of 2022; A.B. Candidate in Art, Film, and Visual Studies and History & Literature
Natalie Ann Sánchez, Manager of Partnerships & Membership at Amplify Latinx & Board President of March Forward Massachusetts
Rudina Seseri, Founder and Managing Partner of Glasswing Ventures
Caitríona Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts
Meredith Vasta, Collections Steward, Peabody Museum of Archaeology & Ethnology at Harvard University; Member of the Turtle Mountain Chippewa Tribe
Susan Ware, Honorary Women's Suffrage Centennial Historian at the Schlesinger Library on the History of Women in America, Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard University;
General Editor of the American National Biography
Additional guests will be announced at a later date; guests are subject to change.
• Partner Not-For-Profit Initiative
Inspired by Steinem's decades-long battle for equity, A.R.T. is partnering with more than forty Greater Boston not-for-profit organizations throughout the run of Gloria: A Life, deepening existing relationships and catalyzing new partnerships. A.R.T. will give thirty free tickets, subsidized by generous supporters of the theater, to individuals served by these organizations for each performance of Gloria: A Life, offering more than 1,200 tickets over the course of the production's run. Information about partner not-for-profit organizations will be featured at the theater.
Partner not-for-profits include:
Anonymous (3)
Attendance of one anonymous organization is generously supported by Marcia Head
826 Boston
Transforming students into published authors, building their arsenal of literacy skills, and boosting their confidence with hands-on projects
Tuesday, February 18 at 7:30pm
Amplify Latinx
Advancing the next generation of Latinx civically engaged and empowered leaders
Sunday, February 23 at 2PM
Apprentice Learning
Providing career education for middle school students
Friday, February 28 at 7:30PM
Artists for Humanity
Enriching urban communities by introducing young people's creativity to the business community
Wednesday, February 19 at 7:30PM
BAGLY
Creating, sustaining, and advocating for programs, policies, and services for the LGBTQ+ youth community
Saturday, February 29 at 2PM
Big Sister Association of Greater Boston
100% invested in girls
Saturday, January 25 at 7:30PM
Boston Women's Fund
Supporting community-based organizations and grassroots initiatives run by women and girls in order to create a society based on racial, economic and social justice
Saturday, February 15 at 2PM
Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston
Providing a safe, affordable place with caring adults and enriching programs for children and teens to go when they are not in school
Attendance generously supported by D. Randy Peeler
Wednesday, February 19 at 2PM
Cambridge Women's Center
Providing a supportive community space for all women by offering opportunities for empowerment, learning, healing, trauma support, and understanding
Sunday, January 26 at 7:30PM
Combined Jewish Philanthropies
Caring for people in need, advocating for Israel, and ensuring a vibrant Jewish future
Sunday, March 1 at 2PM
Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts
Building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place
Attendance generously supported by Patricia Romeo-Gilbert and Paul Gilbert
Saturday, February 8 at 2PM
Girls Rock Campaign of Boston
Empowers girls, transgender youth and gender non-conforming youth to believe in themselves by providing a supportive community that fosters self-expression, confidence and collaboration through music education and performance
TBA
Hack.Diversity
Working to increase the number of Black and Latinx technical talent in Boston's innovation economy by 100%
Attendance generously supported by Michael Feinstein and Denise Waldron
Friday, February 21 at 7:30PM
Haley House
Using food with purpose and the power of community to break down barriers between people, empower individuals, and strengthen neighborhoods
Friday, January 24 at 7:30PM
Improbable Players
Using theater performances and workshops to address addiction, alcoholism, and the opioid epidemic, based on true stories and performed by people in recovery
Thursday, February 20 at 7:30PM
Invest in Girls
Working to develop the first generation of financially literate girls and increasing the number of women working in finance
Attendance generously supported by Dune Thorne
Tuesday, January 28 at 7:30PM
Jewish Women's Archive
Documenting Jewish women's stories, elevating their voices, and inspiring them to be agents of change
Saturday, February 1 at 7:30PM
JRI: SMART Team
Providing confidential mental health services, advocacy, and case management to young people and their families who are impacted by the criminal and/or juvenile justice systems
Wednesday, February 12 at 11AM
League of Women Voters of Massachusetts
A nonpartisan political organization, encouraging informed and active participation in government, working to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influencing public policy through education and advocacy
Saturday, February 8 at 7:30PM
More Than Words
Empowering young adults who are in the foster care system, court-involved, homeless, or out of school to take charge of their lives by taking charge of a business
Attendance generously supported by Lucy and Ward Mooney
Wednesday, February 5 at 7:30PM
Mothers Out Front
Making climate change an issue that our leaders can no longer ignore to create a healthy climate today and a livable future for all children
Saturday, February 29 at 7:30PM
Pathway to Possible
Providing housing, support, and advocacy for people with cognitive and developmental disabilities and their families while erasing barriers, building confidence, empowering independence, and expanding opportunities
Tuesday, February 25 at 7:30PM
Pine Street Inn
Providing comprehensive programs and services to end homelessness by making permanent housing a reality for all
Wednesday, February 26 at 7:30PM
Rehearsal for Life
Using theater as a vehicle for social change, empowering young people through creativity, dialogue and performance
Thursday, February 27 at 7:30PM
Respond, Inc.
New England's first domestic violence prevention agency and the second in the nation, providing life-saving shelter, a crisis hotline, support services, training and education
TBA
Rosie's Place
Providing a safe and nurturing environment that helps poor and homeless women maintain their dignity, seek opportunity and find security in their lives
Attendance generously supported by Sarah Hancock
Wednesday, February 5 at 11AM
Science Club for Girls
Fostering excitement, confidence, and literacy in STEM for girls and young women from underrepresented communities
Sunday, February 9 at 2PM
SpeakOUT Boston
Providing peer-led training programs to prepare LGBTQIA* community members to effectively tell their personal stories to create positive social change
TBA
The Steppingstone Foundation
Developing and implementing programs that prepare underserved students for educational opportunities that lead to college success
Saturday, February 22 at 2PM
Strong Women, Strong Girls
Empowering girls and women to realize their inner strengths to dream and do
Friday, February 14 at 7:30PM
Transition House
Providing housing resources, support services, and prevention tools to sustain family stability and emphasize a whole-community approach to violence prevention
Thursday, January 30 at 7:30PM
UNICEF
Working in more than 190 countries and territories to put children first
Thursday, February 13 at 7:30PM
West End House
Providing outcomes-driven programs to more than 1,700 youth residing in the most underserved communities in the City of Boston
TBA
Women Thriving, Inc.
Providing opportunities for learning, leadership development, and a community for women living on limited incomes
Sunday, February 2 at 2PM
Women's Bar Foundation
Providing free legal help to victims of domestic violence on family law issues.
Wednesday, January 29 at 7:30PM
Year Up
Bringing talented young adults and top companies together to launch careers, power business, and build community
Friday, February 7 at 7:30PM
YW Boston
Eliminating racism, empowering women
Wednesday, February 12 at 7:30PM
YWCA GOLD
Providing an intergenerational space in which girlx can explore their own identities, community and leadership purpose through mentorship and community partnerships
TBA
Additional participating partner not-for-profit organizations will be announced at a future date.
For more information about this initiative or to express interest in participating, please contact A.R.T.'s Community Outreach Apprentice Sharai Dottin at Sharai_Dottin@harvard.edu. For more information about supporting A.R.T.'s not-for-profit partnerships, please contact Director of Individual Giving Eric Bailey at Eric_Bailey@harvard.edu.
• Donation Drive for Transition House
In conjunction with Gloria: A Life, the A.R.T. is hosting a donation drive for Transition House in Central Square. The first domestic violence shelter on the East Coast, Transition House provides housing resources, support services, and prevention tools to sustain family stability and emphasize a whole-community approach to violence prevention.
Requested items include:
Full-sized body lotion
Deodorant
Diapers, sizes 4-6
Laundry detergent
Journals
Gift Cards to Target, Market Basket, CVS, and Walgreens
Pre-loaded MBTA CharlieCards
Items can be dropped off at the Loeb Drama Center (64 Brattle Street, Cambridge) between 9AM and 5PM on Monday and between 9AM and 7:30PM Tuesday through Sunday through March 1. Gift cards and CharlieCards should be left with the Loeb receptionist at the Information Desk. For questions regarding the donation drive, please contact Julia Schachnik at Julia_Schachnik@harvard.edu or call 617.496.2000 x8819.
• Schlesinger Library Exhibition
The A.R.T. community is invited to view a companion exhibition to Gloria: A Life at the Schlesinger Library at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study (3 James Street, Cambridge). This pop-up presentation will include historical documents and photographs related to Gloria Steinem's activism, including letters to Ms. magazine and items from the Florynce Kennedy Papers. It will be on display in the Library's Radcliffe Room on:
Thursday, February 6, 3PM-5PM
Tuesday, February 11, 3PM-5PM
Thursday, February 20, 3PM-4PM
Visitors may also be interested to view the exhibition, Angela Davis: Freed by the People, on display through March 9, 2020, in the Library's Lia and William Poorvu Gallery.
The Arthur and Elizabeth Schlesinger Library on the History of Women in America documents the lives of women of the past and present for the future and furthers the Radcliffe Institute's commitment to women, gender, and society. Learn more at Radcliffe.Harvard.edu/schlesinger-library.
ABOUT GLORIA: A LIFE
History. Her story. Our story. This new play about Gloria Steinem and the women she has partnered with in a decades-long fight for equality is brought to life by a dynamic ensemble of performers. Fifty years after Gloria began raising her voice and championing those of others, her vision is as urgent as ever. Gloria's belief in talking circles as a catalyst for change offers us all a path forward. The first act is Gloria's story; the second is our own.
Community Engagement Support and Production Sponsorship of Gloria: A Life is provided by Allison Johnson. Community Engagement Sponsorship is provided by Linda Henry. Education and engagement support is provided by Bank of America.
The cast includes Patricia Kalember as Gloria Steinem with Gabrielle Beckford, Joanna Glushak, Patrena Murray, Erika Stone, Brenda Withers, and Eunice Wong. Rachel Cognata is the swing.
The creative team includes Amy Rubin (Scenic Design), Jessica Jahn (Costume Design), Jason Lyons (Lighting Design), Robert Kaplowitz & Andrea Allmond (Sound Design), and Elaine McCarthy (Projection Design). Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting.
TICKETING INFORMATION
Tickets starting at $25 are available now online at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org, by phone at 617.547.8300, and in person at the Loeb Drama Center Ticket Services Offices (64 Brattle Street, Cambridge). Discounts are available to A.R.T. Subscribers and Members, groups, students, seniors, Blue Star military families, EBT or SNAP card holders, and others.