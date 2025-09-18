A CHRISTMAS CAROL and More Set for Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 30th Anniversary Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Commonwealth Shakespeare Company (CSC), under the leadership of Founding Artistic Director Steven Maler, has announced its 30th Anniversary Season, a milestone celebrating three decades of free Shakespeare on Boston Common, innovative education programming, and accessible theatrical experiences.

“Since launching CSC in 1996 with A Midsummer Night’s Dream on Boston Common, our vision has been to make world-class Shakespeare productions free for all,” said Maler. “We never imagined over a million and a half people would join us in the nation’s oldest park to share these plays. For our 30th season, it’s a joy to return to A Midsummer Night’s Dream, the production that started it all, while also expanding our education programs and celebrating our growing holiday tradition of A Christmas Carol.”

2025–26 Season Programming

Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol

December 6–23, 2025 | Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre

Will Lyman returns as Ebenezer Scrooge in Steve Wargo’s adaptation, directed by Steven Maler with musical direction by Dan Rodriguez. The production features 19th-century carols arranged by Dianne Adams McDowell.

CSC Stage2: Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet

Student Matinees: May 21–29, 2026 | Public Performances: May 30, 2026 | The Strand Theatre, Dorchester

Directed by Associate Artistic Director Bryn Boice, this fresh production places the play in Friar Laurence’s greenhouse. Tickets are free through Rodman for Kids’ Theatre for Kids Program.

30th Anniversary Gala

April 11, 2026 | The Newbury Boston

A festive evening of performance and celebration in support of CSC’s Free Shakespeare on the Common.

Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream

July 22–August 9, 2026 | Boston Common, Parkman Bandstand

CSC’s 30th annual Free Shakespeare on the Common revisits the enchanting comedy that launched the company in 1996. Directed by Steven Maler. Accessibility services will be available at all performances.

About Commonwealth Shakespeare Company

Founded in 1996, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company is a nonprofit theater dedicated to artistic excellence, accessibility, and education. CSC is best known for its annual Free Shakespeare on the Common, a Boston tradition that serves more than 50,000 people each summer. In addition to live productions, CSC runs robust education and training programs, including the CSC Apprentice Program, CSC2 company, and Stage2 programming for middle and high school students.

More information can be found at commshakes.org.