A CHRISTMAS CAROL The Musical Returns To Foxboro This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A Christmas Carol The Musical runs December 20, 21, and 22nd at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Centre in Foxboro, MA.

A Christmas Carol The Musical, is a spectacular musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' beloved and most well-known story. With show-stopping production numbers, lavish scenery, and professional costumes, be sure not to miss this classic holiday tradition!

Emerald City Theatrical presents a beautifully staged, incredibly cast staging of A Christmas Carol, the Musical, with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and book by Mike Ockrent and Lynn Ahrens.

Back for their second year at the MRPAC, see why audiences were raving about this exquisite production. Make it a new tradition, and spend your holiday season at the MRPAC.

Tickets are $30 and can purchased online, over the phone at 508-276-6546, or at the link below or at the box office in person.

Showtimes: December 20th 7:30pm, December 21st 1:00pm and 7:30pm, December 22nd 1:00pm.

Ticket link: https://mrpac.vbotickets.com/event/a_christmas_carol_the_musical_-_emerald_city_theatrical/133255

Comments