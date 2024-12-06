Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Begins Performances At Merrimack Repertory Theatre This Week

The performance, recommended for ages 8 and  up, runs from December 11–29 at the Nancy L. Donahue Theatre at Liberty Hall. 

By: Dec. 06, 2024
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Begins Performances At Merrimack Repertory Theatre This Week Image
Merrimack Repertory Theatre will present A Christmas Carol, adapted and directed by Courtney Sale. This unique adaptation incorporates references to Charles  Dickens' 1842 visit to Lowell, blending the traditional story with elements of the city's  history that Dickens himself encountered. The performance, recommended for ages 8 and  up, runs from December 11–29 at the Nancy L. Donahue Theatre at Liberty Hall. 

Karen MacDonald returns for her third year in the iconic role of Ebenezer Scrooge, a  curmudgeon transformed by the visits of the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and  Future. Joining her are returning cast members Alexis Bronkovic (Mrs. Cratchit, et al), Tom  Coiner (Jacob Marley, et al), and Chris Thorn (Bob Cratchit, et al). New additions to the cast  include John Patrick Hayden (Fred, et al) and Heather Conti-Clark (Past, et al). The  production also features a talented local youth cast, which includes Nathan Icart, Samuel  Belknap, Skyler Roy, Caroline Trahan, Marlowe Muise, Gwen Poirier, Ian DeSouza, Shayla  Rourke, Maggie Wilson, and Ellie Branco. 

“MRT's A Christmas Carol has become a cherished part of our community's holiday  season, blending Dickens' timeless tale with a local twist that speaks to Lowell's history,”  said Courtney Sale, Director of A Christmas Carol. “Before each performance of A  Christmas Carol at MRT, MacDonald plays Dickens in a short prologue explaining this local  connection.” 

Tickets for A Christmas Carol are now available for purchase through the MRT website at  mrt.org, or by calling the Enterprise Bank Box Office at 978-654-4678 or emailing  box_office@mrt.org. A variety of discounts are available, including $15 student tickets, $5  tickets for the First Night (Dec 11), and $10 tickets for Lowell Night (Dec 12). Additional  discounts are available for educators, military personnel, groups, and more. For full details  on available discounts, visit mrt.org/discountsandevents

MRT's family-friendly season continues after A Christmas Carol with the fun and  entertaining Elephant & Piggie's: We Are in a Play! from January 8–24, 2025, including a  sensory-friendly performance on January 25. Following that, from February 5–23, 2025,  MRT will present the soulful Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, transporting audiences to  1959 South Philadelphia for an unforgettable concert by Billie Holiday




