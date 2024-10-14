21st Anniversary of the Biggest Bhangra Competition in North America Set For Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 21st annual Boston Bhangra Competition will take place on Saturday, November 23rd, 2024 at the world renowned Strand Theatre. Boston Bhangra will host between 8-10 of the best bhangra teams from North America who will compete to be crowned the Boston Bhangra Champions! The last 20 years of the show have been very successful with strong support from sponsors and has sold out with an attendance of 1,400 people!

Bhangra is a folk dance from the state of Punjab and parts of Pakistan. It is a very energetic and fun dance to watch. It has been compared to a fusion of hip hop and cheerleading with a cultural twist. It has been integrated into many hip hop/reggae songs, and is one of the most upcoming foreign dance forms in the world!

We will also have special guest performances by Bhangra legend Balvir Boparai from the US! He is the one of the biggest male Bhangra artists from Canada! He has sung/written mega hit songs like: De Le Gera, Saal Solva, Velli Yaar, Kali Kite Mil, Dil Nach Da, Alaraan Kuaariyan, Paghan Pochiyan, Chharate and MANY MORE!

This show will be advertised nationally via television, newspaper, radio, in stores and the internet making it the largest south asian promoted event in the northeast!

Major Sponsors/Supporters include Barr Fondation, Chardikala TV, Shanti Restaurant, Boston Office of the Arts & Culture and Mass Cultural Council.

