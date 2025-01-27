2025 Boston Pops Spring Season Includes Yearlong Celebration Of Keith Lockhart's 30th Anniversary As Conductor

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In celebration of Keith Lockhart's 30th anniversary as Boston Pops Conductor, the Boston Pops' 2025 season, May 8–June 7, spotlights some of the most popular musical programming of his tenure, while also introducing audiences to new artists and offerings, reflecting Lockhart's signature style, which has entertained Pops audiences for three decades.

The second longest-serving conductor after Arthur Fiedler since the Pops was founded in 1885, Lockhart has led with boundless energy and a great gift for communication, conducting more than 2,250 concerts and collaborating with more than 300 guest artists, from the worlds of classical and popular music, rock, jazz, sports, politics, science, Broadway, and Hollywood. For the Pops' 139th season, Lockhart will conduct 10 eclectic programs, ranging from Broadway music to rock, country, and film scores, accompanied by a cadre of well-known guest artists and exciting debut appearances. The season closes with the 31st annual performance of Gospel Night led by Charles Floyd.

Tickets to the 2025 Boston Pops season are available beginning on Tuesday, February 4 at 10 a.m. at 888-266-1200 and www.bostonpops.org.

Opening Night and Film Favorites

The May 8 Opening Night concert recognizes Keith Lockhart's milestone anniversary with very special guest Wicked film star Cynthia Erivo, who brings her powerhouse voice and dazzling talent to the celebration. A GRAMMY, Emmy and Tony award winner (The Color Purple)—as well as a three-time Oscar nominee (in Wicked this year for Best Actress and in 2019 in Harriet for Best Actress and Best Original Song)—Erivo makes her Pops debut performing a captivating array of songs from a wide range of songwriters and composers.

During Lockhart's tenure, the Pops has been at the forefront of live performances of full film scores accompanying screenings of beloved Hollywood classics, including recent performances of Jurassic Park, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The orchestra's popular film nights continue May 9 and 10 with JAWS In Concert. In time for the film's 50th anniversary, the Pops and Keith Lockhart will present live orchestral accompaniment of Pops Conductor Laureate John Williams' Oscar-winning score to the original 1975 Steven Spielberg summer blockbuster. Join scientists from the New England Aquarium's Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life for a discussion about the influence of the film Jaws on ocean conservation and to learn more about sharks in New England waters.

On May 15, Keith Lockhart returns to the podium for a special one-night-only program of Star Wars: The Story in Music, which features John Williams' music from all nine Star Wars films, with accompanying narration written by Lockhart and delivered by acclaimed Boston actor Jeremiah Kissel. A must for all Star Wars fans and film music aficionados, the concert tracks Williams' development as a film composer, while also surveying the sprawling saga and unforgettable characters of Star Wars.

Following last spring's screenings of Disney's Encanto in Concert, this spring's season offers another family-friendly selection of Disney's Frozen in Concert with composer Christophe Beck's GRAMMY-nominated score performed live to the film. The concerts will be led by Lockhart on May 24 and 31. The film and its multi-Platinum soundtrack feature eight songs written by Academy Award, Emmy, and GRAMMY -winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, including the Oscar and GRAMMY-winning song “Let It Go” performed by Idina Menzel. The film received the 2014 Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

On May 29 and 31, Keith Lockhart leads John Williams' Playlist, curated by Williams himself, a sure-to-please program that brings favorite film scores to life, from timeless classics to modern masterpieces to William's own inimitable scores and those of other legendary Hollywood composers.

In his Pops debut, singer-songwriter, producer, and arranger Cody Fry brings his lush, cinematic orchestrations and masterful storytelling to the Symphony Hall stage on May 28. Fry first gained national attention on American Idol and has since been nominated for two GRAMMYs for his orchestral arrangements of “Eleanor Rigby” and “The Sound of Silence” and garnered hundreds of millions of streams. The concert also spotlights winners of Fidelity Investments Young Artists Competition. Now in its 17th year, this competition embodies Keith's support of music education and cultivation of young talent. Always a highlight of the season, these talented young musicians—chosen from high-school entrants across Massachusetts—receive mentoring from Lockhart and Fry, culminating in their first performances at Symphony Hall. Applications to enter this year's competition are open until March 3 (details here).

Under Lockhart's tenure, seven astronauts have graced the Symphony Hall stage as narrators or speakers. In that same spirit, the new program Music of the Cosmos<> on<> May 23 and 24<> invites audiences to drift among the stars and traverse the vast reaches of the universe with the Boston Pops. This multimedia program explores the intersection of music, science, and science fiction through fascinating imagery and thematic repertoire. Developed in partnership with the Museum of Science and its Center for Space Sciences, the program will feature a special guest narrator alongside Lockhart.

The Jerry Garcia Symphonic Celebration will make its return to Symphony Hall with two electrifying performances (June 3 and 4). The program features an all-star lineup including keyboardist and Jerry Garcia Band member Melvin Seals; singer and Jerry Garcia Band member Jacklyn LaBranch; bassist, Dead & Company and Allman Brothers Band member Oteil Burbridge; guitarist and Joe Russo's Almost Dead member Tom Hamilton Jr., and drummer John Morgan Kimock.

June 5's Pride Night with Orville Peck kicks off to Boston Pride month, an annual citywide celebration for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. Last year's inaugural Pride Night starred Thorgy Thor of RuPaul's Drag Race who serenaded and entertained the audience with her singing, comedy, and violin playing. With special guest country music star Peck (recently announced as joining the cast of the Broadway revival of Cabaret in the role of emcee), this year promises to be even bigger and bolder—serving fabulous performances, moments of queer joy, and new ways to celebrate Boston Pride.

A cavalcade of celebrities and guest performers including Michael Feinstein and Mandy Gonzalez join Keith to celebrate his career and honor the delight and connection he has fostered in the community for The Keith Lockhart 30th Anniversary Concert on June 6. With assistance from award-winning director Jason Danieley of Broadway's Pretty Woman and Curtains, the Pops looks back at Keith's three decades with the Pops and celebrates with the music of his favorite American composer, George Gershwin, among other selections. Video tributes and archival film, interspersed during the concert, promise a memorable night of musicmaking.

Returning for its 31st year on June 7, Gospel Night brings GRAMMY-winner Tamela Mann and award-winning singer, actor and comedian David Mann for their Pops debut with conductor Charles Floyd and the Boston Pops Gospel Choir. The Manns helped shape the sound of gospel music in the ‘90s, bringing it to mainstream audiences, and have become iconic, beloved characters in the Tyler Perry franchise.

“I'm thrilled and humbled to have reached my 30th anniversary season as conductor of the one-and-only Boston Pops..." said Lockhart.

“Three decades ago, when I started as Boston Pops conductor, I felt a deep sense of responsibility following in the footsteps of such legendary figures as John Williams and Arthur Fiedler. I knew I had a lot to live up to. I hope that during my tenure the Boston Pops has continued to deliver the singular brand of artistry and entertainment that have made it both an iconic Boston institution and a nationally beloved ensemble as America's Orchestra. Our upcoming season aims to demonstrate our continued commitment to bringing our audiences the very best of what they know and love about the Boston Pops, while also introducing innovative programs and new artists. The Boston Pops must always keep looking forward, ensuring programs that are fresh and exciting for our dedicated fans, and inspiring new fans through an amazing variety of musical offerings.

“Words cannot express the gratitude I feel for the extraordinary musicianship of the Boston Pops, the incredible support of the staff and organizational leadership, the unwavering dedication of our audiences, and the steady, heartwarming support of the Boston community. Boston has always embraced me and made me feel like a meaningful part of the fabric of this amazing city we all call home—I feel it whenever I step onto the podium, whether it be in Symphony Hall, Tanglewood, or the Hatch Schell for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular.

“We are wholeheartedly committed to our ongoing mission to inspire music lovers far and wide to experience the singular music-making of the Boston Pops Orchestra. Here's to a wildly good time at the Boston Pops in 2025...” he concluded.

“For 30 years Keith Lockhart has embodied the pioneering spirit of the Boston Pops, building on the groundbreaking work of his iconic predecessors John Williams and Arthur Fiedler and continually innovating to redefine our programs for 21st century audiences. We are excited to celebrate Keith's extraordinary accomplishments with a spring schedule that offers such a wide range of programs and talented guest artists. Capping the Pops' 140th season, Keith's 30th Anniversary Concert this spring promises to be an inspiring evening of music that celebrates the creative vision he has brought to the Pops over the past three decades....” said Chad Smith, BSO President and CEO.

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets for the Boston Pops' spring season at Symphony Hall are available at bostonpops.org or 617-266-1200 beginning on Tuesday, February 4 at 10 a.m.

All performances start at 7:30 p.m., except for the 2:30 p.m. matinee performances of Disney's Frozen in Concert (May 24 & 31).

Pops concerts offer cabaret-style seating on the orchestra floor level with food and beverage service at the tables. Balcony seating is also available. Click here to view a Pops-style seating chart.

Groups of 20 or more may receive up to 10% off regular ticket prices and waived handling fees. Please call the Group Sales Office at 800-933-4255 for more details.

About the Boston Pops

Led by conductor Keith Lockhart, the Boston Pops, known affectionately as “America's Orchestra,” performs an exciting and eclectic mix of orchestral arrangements from a wide range of traditions including Broadway and the great American songbook, film music, classical, jazz, pop, country, folk, and, of course, holiday classics. The Pops was created in 1885 as the “light classical” summer-season venture of the Boston Symphony. The Boston Pops Orchestra reached its current iconic status during the 50-year tenure of the legendary Arthur Fiedler, who was succeeded in 1980 by the equally renowned film composer John Williams. Keith Lockhart took the helm in 1995. It was Fiedler who started the tradition of Pops performances on the Charles River Esplanade, including the annual Fourth of July celebration, brought the Pops to television with Evening at Pops (1970-2004), and initiated Holiday Pops, which marked its 50th anniversary in 2023. Fiedler welcomed to our stages dynamic, world-class guest artists including Ella Fitzgerald, Dizzy Gillespie, Julia Child, and Bob Hope. That tradition continues today with Keith Lockhart working with such stars as Brian Stokes Mitchell, The B-52s, Chaka Khan, Nick Jonas, and Rhiannon Giddens. With the Pops, Keith has made 81 television shows, led 45 national and 5 overseas tours, led the Pops at several high-profile sporting events including the Super Bowl, and recorded fourteen albums. Through it all the orchestra has remained of the most recorded, familiar, and beloved ensembles in the world today.

