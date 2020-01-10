Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Jordan Cambron - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Boise Music Week

Best Actor in a Play (professional)

E.B. Hinnant - CLARKSTON - Boise Contemporary Theater

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Jillian Butler - LES MISERABLES - Morrison Center

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Shelby Boice - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Boise Music Week

Best Musical (non-professional)

THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Boise Music Week

Best Musical (professional)

WICKED - Morrison Center

Best Play (non-professional)

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Boise State University

Best Play (professional)

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - HomeGrown Theatre

Best Touring Show

WICKED - Morrison Center

Theater of the Year

Music Theatre of Idaho

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





