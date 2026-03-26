Morgan Jay Will Come to the Morrison Center in April

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MORGAN JAY will bring The Goofy Guy Tour to The Morrison Center next month. The event will take place on April 3, 2026 at 7pm.

MORGAN JAY is a musician and comedian based in Los Angeles. Morgan has appeared on MTV’s Wild’n’Out, NBC, and Comedy Central, and was a 2023 Just For Laughs New Face. First-generation American - he takes his musical influences from his Brazilian and Italian background and ’90s upbringing.

He got his start in New York, where he attended the Tisch School of the Arts while at the same time doing stand-up in the backrooms and bars of the alternative New York comedy scene.

As an actor, Morgan just wrapped production on Joey Power’s upcoming feature, LOVE LANGUAGE, alongside Chloe Grace Moretz & Anthony Ramos, and can be seen in STICK opposite Owen Wilson & Marc Maron for Apple TV+ and NBC’s ST DENIS MEDICAL. Morgan is also the star of J Pinder’s action-comedy COTTON CANDY BUBBLE GUM, which will premiere at SXSW 2025 in the Narrative Spotlight section.