& JULIET, MRS. DOUBTFIRE, and More Set For Broadway in Boise 2026-27 Season

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Zions Bank Broadway in Boise has announced its 2026/2027 season, featuring six productions at the Morrison Center.

The season will open with & Juliet in October, followed by Disney's Beauty & the Beast. 2027 will kick off in January with Mrs. Doubtfire, followed by The Great Gatsby, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, and The Sound of Music. For an add-on, The Book of Mormon will be perfomed in March 2027.

& Juliet

Oct. 20-25, 2026

Created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & Juliet asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone‚" "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life‚" "That’s The Way It Is,“ and "Can't Stop the Feeling!"—all from Max Martin, the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

Disney's Beauty & the Beast

Dec. 2-6, 2026

Disney’s enchanting and beloved musical of Beauty and the Beast is the breathtaking musical filled with the romance and grandeur audiences know and love. This enchanting and timeless tale has been brought to life like never before, with spectacular new sets and dazzling costumes. The show boasts the Oscar-winning and Tony Award-nominated score, including the classic songs “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.” Reuniting to create this new production are members of the original Tony Award-winning artistic team, including composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice, book writer Linda Woolverton, with direction and choreography by Matt West, scenic design by Stanley A. Meyer, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward and lighting design by Natasha Katz. Beauty and the Beast is the beloved musical that will fill your heart with joy and Disney magic.

Mrs. Doubtfire

April 20-25, 2027

Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to you in this internationally acclaimed hit. Based on the beloved film, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids.

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical

May 18-23, 2027

The untold true story of a Brooklyn kid who became a chart-busting, show-stopping, award-winning American icon. Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway - and head out on the road across America. Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A Beautiful Noise is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

The Sound of Music

June 8-13, 2027

For 65 years, The Sound of Music has been one of our “favorite things.” With its timeless story and irresistibly charming score, this Rodgers & Hammerstein classic isn’t just meant to be enjoyed - it’s meant to be shared. Now, a critically acclaimed North American tour brings the cherished musical to stages across the country to teach a new generation to sing. Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this vibrant and romantic tale of Maria and the von Trapp family will captivate audiences with its universal themes of love, resilience and the power of music. Featuring beloved songs like “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and “Edelweiss,” The Sound of Music is the iconic tale of a spirited nun who chooses not to live behind closed doors - and, by following her heart, learns to climb every mountain. The Sound of Music features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp. The 1965 Oscar®-winning film recently celebrated its 60th anniversary and continues to be one of the most successful movie musicals of all time.

Add-On: The Book of Mormon

March 30 - April 04, 2027

It’s THE BOOK OF MORMON, the nine-time Tony Award winning Best Musical. This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.