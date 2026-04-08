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Shrek the Musical will come to Aspire Community Theatre this month. Performances run April 24 - May 3.

The wildly popular animated film, Shrek was released in 2001 capturing millions of fans with its snappy and clever humor appealing to both adults and kids. The Shrek franchise went on to create several follow up films, as well as the award-winning Broadway sensation, Shrek the Musical. The original musical production, with book by David Lindsay-Abaire and composed by Jeanine Tesori, became a cultural phenomenon upon its first performance in 2008. The production garnered eight Tony nominations that year, taking the honors for Best Costume Design.

The story centers around the infiltration of Shrek's swamp by recognizable fairy tale characters as they've been relocated without Shrek's permission by the not-so-nice Lord Farquaad. Farquaad doesn't like the "freaks" of the kingdom and banishes them, which isn't received well by Shrek. In exchange for his land free and clear, Shrek agrees to go on a quest for Lord Farquaad to capture the fair maiden Fiona from her fiery tower. Right at the top, Shrek is befriended by Donkey, and the two - much to Shrek's chagrin - become inseparable. The two set out on their (madcap) adventures in the fairy tale kingdom of Duloc.

Shrek the Musical is chock full of toe-tapping songs and hilarious dialogue which leaves audiences grinning from ear to ear. Aspire's production is helmed by first time Director, Abel Siemens; Music Direction by Resident MD, Presley DuPuis, and Co-Choreographed by Artistic Director, Trigger Weddle and Aspire favorite, Paisley Siemens.

These days, everyone needs to laugh and Shrek the Musical provides the perfect escape into a colorful, light-hearted theatrical world. Don't miss this production full of local talent!