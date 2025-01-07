Bydand Theater Company Will Debut With The Magical Comedy PUFFS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bydand Theater Company has announced its debut production: PUFFS, a hilarious and heartwarming play by Matt cox. This comedy, a parody of the popular wizarding world, will be the inaugural performance at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, located at 870 S Fisher St, Blackfoot, ID 83221.

PUFFS is a playful, fast-paced show that follows the lives of a group of underdogs at a certain school of magic for witches and wizards, who aren't quite the heroes of the story. The production explores the journey of these characters-loyal, quirky, and determined students who always seem to fall short of greatness, but rise to the challenge in unexpected ways. With a mix of humor, heart, and magical antics, PUFFS is a delightful celebration of friendship, perseverance, and finding one's place in the world.

"We are so excited to bring PUFFS to life as the first show of Bydand Theater Company," said Christy Foster, founder and artistic director of the company. "This production is an incredible opportunity to introduce our mission to the community: to create inclusive, innovative, and thought-provoking theater. Our team has worked tirelessly to bring this whimsical, yet meaningful play to the stage, and we can't wait for the audience to experience the magic."

The cast features a talented ensemble of actors, including Dylon Harrison as Wayne, a young boy who just found out he is a wizard and hopes to be destined for great things, bringing both charm and comedic timing to the production. Directed by Christy Foster, the team has crafted a visually stunning and energetically paced performance that will captivate audiences of all ages.

The show will run from January 10th through the 25th, with performances on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Comments