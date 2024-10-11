Boise Contemporary Theater Launches 'Setting The Stage' Campaign

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Boise Contemporary Theater has announced the launch of its "Setting the Stage" campaign, a $2 million initiative set to establish Boise as a top destination for arts experiences in the country. The campaign will add public gathering spaces, enhance the theater interior and production spaces, highlight the historic façade of the 100+ year-old downtown building, and reimagine education spaces for youth and adult learning and engagement.

The campaign's momentum was evident at the recent "BCT Opening Gala" event, which brought together theater patrons, artists, and community members to celebrate BCT's impact. This powerful gathering not only showcased the importance of how BCT is adding to the critical dialogue of current events but also raised significant funds in a single evening. This remarkable success underscores the community's strong belief in BCT's mission and the transformative power of the arts.

Boise as a Prime Arts and Education Destination

Establishing Boise as a best-in-class arts destination is vital for the city's growth and identity. Cities with vibrant arts offerings experience significant economic and social benefits. Nationally, the arts contribute over $919 billion annually to the U.S. economy according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Communities with strong cultural scenes also report higher levels of civic engagement, social cohesion, and tourism revenue. For example, Americans for the Arts found that the arts and culture sectors generate $27.5 billion in revenue for local governments annually and create over 4.6 million jobs. For Boise, positioning itself as a cultural hub can elevate its national profile and attract more visitors and residents who seek a dynamic urban experience.

Boise Contemporary Theater (BCT) plays a pivotal role in achieving this vision. As a leading performing arts organization, BCT enhances Boise's cultural fabric by offering cutting-edge, original productions that showcase local and national talent. The theater's focus on contemporary works keeps Boise relevant and competitive within the national arts scene. Additionally, BCT fosters community engagement through educational programs and partnerships with other local institutions. These efforts help nurture emerging artists and contribute to the local economy.

"For over 25 years BCT has been the only professional theater in Idaho that focuses on contemporary plays and new play development,” said Benjamin Burdick, Producing Artistic Director of BCT. "This campaign will position us to continue to build on that foundation for the next 25."

The city can further solidify its reputation as an arts destination by supporting Boise's vibrant arts community, particularly through institutions like BCT. This not only attracts tourists but also enriches the quality of life for residents, making Boise a more appealing and dynamic place to live.

Campaign Highlights

Funding Goal: $2 million

Current Progress: over $1 million raised to date

Key Projects:

- New Public House (The Ghost Light Pub) gathering space on 9th and Fulton Streets

- New modular flexible theater seating

- Updated theater interior

- New exterior façade and integration into Fulton Street redevelopment

- Enhanced classroom and production spaces

Construction Timeline

Construction is already underway, with the new Ghost Light Pub set to open in December 2024. The entire project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.

How to Support

With $2 million still needed to reach the campaign goal, BCT invites businesses, foundations, families, and individuals to contribute to this transformative initiative.

For more information on the "Setting the Stage" campaign, including architectural renderings, facility updates, and donation opportunities, please visit: https://bctheater.ludus.com/fundraiser.php?id=2404

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More