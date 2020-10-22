Walker County Arts Alliance Cancels Annual Dinner Theatre Production

The production, titled "Murder at the Howard Johnson," was initially scheduled for April 9, but was postponed due to the health crisis.

The production, titled "Murder at the Howard Johnson," was initially scheduled for April 9, but was postponed due to the health crisis. WCAA President Tana Collins-Allred had initially said that the show will go on when it is safe to do so, but now it has been cancelled.

"We appreciate the community's continued support of the Walker County Arts Alliance and our programs. We will be doing 'Murder at the Howard Johnson' in the future when we can do it safely and in a format that allows the production to be enjoyable. We hope to see you there!" Collins-Allred said.

Refunds have been issued to most ticket holders. Anyone who has not received a refund is asked to email tanalcollins@gmail.com with a mailing address.

