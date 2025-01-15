WICKED, KIMBERLY AKIMBO And More Announced for 2025-26 Broadway In Birmingham Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The American Theatre Guild has announced the 25–26 Season for the BJCC Concert Hall. The 25–26 BROADWAY IN BIRMINGHAM Series will include the following Broadway touring productions: WICKED, CLUE, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, MJ, & JULIET and MRS. DOUBTFIRE.

“We are truly delighted to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the BROADWAY IN BIRMINGHAM SERIES during our 25–26 Season. We are revealing a spectacular lineup of shows starting with the highly anticipated return engagement of WICKED. We are thrilled to bring the Original Broadway Blockbuster back to Birmingham for a three-week engagement in the fall. We have more great news to share because joining WICKED is the 2023 Tony Award-winner for Best Musical, KIMBERLY AKIMBO and the coming-of-age jukebox musical, & JULIET. Also included in the 25–26 lineup are fan favorites CLUE, MJ, and MRS. DOUBTFIRE. We have programmed a Broadway Season that will appeal to both new and existing fans,” says Amy Hamm, president and executive director, The American Theatre Guild.

“We are also excited to continue our Staging the Future mission that provides exposure to Broadway shows and other educational opportunities to underserved youth and community members. The program impacted more than 2,500 Birmingham community members during the 24–25 Season.”

Season Memberships for the 25–26 BROADWAY IN BIRMINGHAM Series are available for purchase now at BroadwayInBirmingham.com. Information about each touring Broadway production can be found below.

WICKED

Sept. 3–21, 2025

BJCC Concert Hall

WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED—the untold true story of the Witches of Oz—transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story.

CLUE

Nov. 11–16, 2025

BJCC Concert Hall

A mansion. A murder. A mystery.

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Nov. 25–30, 2025

BJCC Concert Hall

A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), KIMBERLY AKIMBO is the winner of 5 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL. It features Tony Award-winning book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (Shrek), a Tony Award-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen) and direction by Tony-nominated director Jessica Stone (Water for Elephants).

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush … and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

MJ

Feb. 17–22, 2026

BJCC Concert Hall

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson's unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Birmingham in MJ, the multiple Tony Award-winning musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. It's thrilling sold out crowds on Broadway; in cities across North America; London's West End; Hamburg, Germany…and now MJ is startin' somethin' in Birmingham as it makes its premiere at the BJCC Concert Hall in February 2026.

& JULIET

May 19–24, 2026

BJCC Concert Hall

Created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt's Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & JULIET asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn't end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.

Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone‚" "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life‚" "That's The Way It Is,“ and "Can't Stop the Feeling!"—all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there's life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE

June 16–21, 2026

BJCC Concert Hall

Everyone's favorite Scot

Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Birmingham in this internationally acclaimed hit musical critics call “wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News) and “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It’s “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,” raves the Chicago Tribune – one that proves we’re better together.

Season Memberships

Only Season Members receive the best seats at locked-in prices, as well as priority access to tickets, premium seating and easy exchanges. New Season Members should order early for the best seats to all Broadway shows.

BroadwayInBirmingham.com, Ticketmaster.com and the BJCC Central Ticket Office are the only official sources for Season Memberships to the 25–26 BROADWAY IN BIRMINGHAM Series. If you purchase Season Memberships through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

