WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME At Virginia Samford Theatre Martha Moore Skyes Studio

The Virginia Samford Theatre will present What the Constitution Means to Me, running from February 6 through February 16, 2025, in the Martha Moore Sykes Studio.

Written by Heidi Schreck, this thought-provoking play delves into the personal and political significance of the U.S. Constitution, exploring themes of justice, rights, and what it means to be an American citizen.

In this groundbreaking production, the audience will join a young Heidi Schreck, played by Kelsey Crawford, as she recounts her teenage years spent debating the Constitution at American Legion halls across the country. Through her powerful monologue and reflections, Schreck raises crucial questions about how the Constitution has shaped-and continues to shape-the lives of ordinary Americans, particularly women, people of color, and marginalized communities. Combining humor, vulnerability, and compelling storytelling, this show offers a poignant critique of the foundational document that guides the nation.

Directed by Pat Anderson-Flowers, this production promises to engage audiences in deep conversations about American history, identity, and the ongoing struggles for equality. With a dynamic performance and timely subject matter, What the Constitution Means to Me invites viewers to reconsider the promises made in the Constitution and how they resonate in today's society.

Show Dates and Times

• February 6 - February 16, 2025

• Thursday - Friday at 7:30 PM

• Saturday and Sunday Matinees at 2:30 PM

Tickets are available for purchase at the Virginia Samford Theatre box office or online at WTCM2M Tickets.

Location:

Virginia Samford Theatre

1116 26th St S

Birmingham, AL

About the Virginia Samford Theatre and the Martha Moore Sykes Studio:

The Virginia Samford Theatre is a premier performing arts venue in Birmingham, dedicated to producing high-quality theatre that reflects diverse voices and inspires thoughtful dialogue. With a rich history of bringing local and regional talent to the stage, the theatre continues to be a central hub for cultural and artistic expression in the community.

The Martha Moore Sykes Studio at the Virginia Samford Theatre is an intimate performance space designed to foster creativity and provide a versatile venue for a variety of performances and events. This studio is named in honor of Martha Moore Sykes, a beloved supporter of the arts and an important figure in the development of the Virginia Samford Theatre.

The studio provides a more flexible, up-close setting for both rehearsals and smaller performances. Its intimate size allows for a more personal connection between performers and the audience, making it ideal for experimental works, educational programming, and community events. It serves as a space for new works, workshops, and a range of productions that may not fit the larger, mainstage theater, allowing for more experimental and innovative performances.

The studio also plays a crucial role in supporting the theatre's educational and outreach programs, offering a venue for acting classes, readings, and other opportunities to engage with the local arts community.

Located within the Virginia Samford Theatre building, the Martha Moore Sykes Studio is a testament to the theatre's commitment to supporting the arts in Birmingham and creating opportunities for local talent to thrive.

