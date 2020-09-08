Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra Will Record New Material to Broadcast This Fall

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra has announced that they will record new material to be cut into four chamber concerts for Vimeo viewing this fall, Tuscaloosa News reports.

The performances will blend classical and popular music.

Each performance will go live at www.tsoonline.org Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 23, and Dec. 21. Each video can be viewed that night, or after debut, for a minimum $5 donation per viewing.

Adam Flatt, TSO music director, will record intros before each concert, and co-host live Q&As afterward.

"It's imperative, we think, to remain in fulfillment of our mission," Flatt said.

"First and foremost, we decided that we had to keep performing," said Jenny Mann, the TSO's executive director. "We did not want to go dark, as a lot of other (arts) organizations have had to."

