Theatre Tuscaloosa to Present GIRLS' WEEKEND in December

Theatre Tuscaloosa is presenting the comedy Girls' Weekend by Karen Schaeffer December 10-19 in the Bean-Brown Theatre on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College (9500 Old Greensboro Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405).

This madcap comedy features four women, Dot, Carol, Meg, and her daughter Ellie, who get together in a remote cabin for a winter getaway. The four soon find themselves missing their partners, however, and each plots to sneak their love interest into the cabin without the others knowing. With the wine flowing and conversation flying, the four women soon realize how difficult their secret dalliances will be.

Executive Producer Tina Turley said, "I can't wait to hear the theatre filled with laughter again!"

"After the past several rough months, we need to laugh," says Carol DeVelice, who plays Dot, the wacky matriarch of the group who brings everyone together for the weekend. "This show does that and more!"

Other cast members include Jessica Briana Kelly as "Carol," Jamie Shannon Ferguson Ertle as "Meg," and Margaret Carr as Meg's daughter "Ellie." Other cast includes DeAnthony Mays as "Rick," Bradley Logan as "Stephen," Jordan Hall as "Bubba," and Scott Frazier as "Sheriff Tom Lane."

The show is directed by Charles Prosser, stage managed by Mariah Kravitz, with scenic design by Jameson Sanford, costume design by Jeanette Waterman, lighting design by Matt Reynolds, sound design by Rachel Bagley, and prop design by Teila Witham Vochatzer.

Performances will be held in the Bean-Brown Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, Thursday, and Saturday December 10, and at 2:00 p.m. on Sundays, Wednesday, and Saturday, December 18. Tickets are $19 for adults, $17 for seniors, members of the military, and Shelton State employees, and $14 for students and children. Special rates are available for groups of ten or more, and for Shelton State students, if tickets are purchased in advance. The final dress rehearsal will serve as a pay-what-you-can preview on Thursday, December 9, at 7:30 p.m., proceeds of which will benefit the Charlie Dennis Memorial Scholarship.

This show is produced with the sponsorship of the City of Tuscaloosa, Tuscaloosa Radio, and WVUA 23, and with the support of Shelton State Community College, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Alabama State Council on the Arts. Our signature sponsor is Claire Friday.

Tickets and information about the show are available at www.theatretusc.com or at 205.391.2277.