Theatre Tuscaloosa to Hold Open Auditions For THE DIVINERS in February

The Diviners is a humorous, beautiful, and tragic tale that speaks to present-day concerns with gentle wisdom.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

Shelton State will hold open auditions for The Diviners February 19 and 20 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. in the Wilson Carr Rehearsal Hall on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College (9500 Old Greensboro Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405).

Set in a small, mythical Indiana town in the 1930s, this modern-day parable tells the story of a mentally challenged boy who's early childhood trauma left him with an extreme fear of water and a gift: he is a diviner, one who can locate underground aquifers. He befriends a disillusioned preacher passing through town, whose well-meant guidance leads to calamity. The Diviners is a humorous, beautiful, and tragic tale that speaks to present-day concerns with gentle wisdom.

Tina Turley, Theatre Tuscaloosa's Executive Producer and head of Shelton State's theatre program, will direct this production. She is joined by Jeanette Waterman, costume designer; Charles Prosser, sound designer; and Ava Buchanan, hair and makeup artist.

"The Diviners is a Shelton State production and priority casting will be for Shelton State students, but we encourage any and all members of the community to audition," Turley said. "This show is so heart-warming. It is going to be a labor of love."

Eleven roles are available ranging from young teens to adults. Actors of all races, ethnicities, and gender will be considered. A full cast of characters and their descriptions can be found on the Theatre Tuscaloosa website. Those interested in auditioning should be prepared for cold readings from the script and bring a complete calendar of any potential conflicts with the rehearsal schedule. No monologue will be required to audition.

Auditionees are strongly encouraged to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect themselves and the integrity of the production. Scripts of The Diviners are available to read in the Theatre Tuscaloosa Management Office in advance (recommended); however, scripts may not leave the premises. The office is open Monday through Thursday 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. - noon in the lobby of the Bean Brown Theatre at Shelton State.

The final rehearsal schedule will be announced after casting. Rehearsals will generally run late afternoons and evenings Monday through Friday and 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Sundays until closer to performance weeks. The Diviners performances run April 17 - 20 at 7:30 p.m. and April 21 at 2 p.m. in the D rooms just off the atrium on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College.

More details are available at www.theatretusc.com or at 205.391.2277.



