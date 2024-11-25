Theatre Tuscaloosa To Host Surplus Fabric Giveaway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Tuscaloosa will host a Surplus Fabric Giveaway on Dec. 4-6 in the Bean-Brown Theatre dressing rooms on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College.

Amid ongoing renovations at the Bean-Brown Theatre, the costume shop is streamlining inventory for a planned relocation. All surplus fabric stock will be given away for free during the giveaway. All colors, types, and sizes of fabric will be available.

"We are so lucky at Theatre Tuscaloosa to have a surplus of material, but I will need help culling my inventory before moving to a new space," Costumer Jeanette Waterman said. "I have loads of great material, so be prepared to dig!"

"Out with the old, in with the new!" Executive Producer Tina Turley said, "I am thrilled we are doing this event to help Jeanette organize and clean the costume shop before moving to a new space."

The Surplus Fabric Giveaway is scheduled for Dec. 4 & 5, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Dec. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the dressing rooms of the Bean-Brown Theatre located in rooms #2914 and #2915. Those interested in attending should bring their own bag(s) to collect fabric. There is no limit to the amount claimed during the giveaway.

